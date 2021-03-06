Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The BIG Match Revisited - 10:30am, 6th March, ITV4  (Read 298 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
« on: Yesterday at 01:58:57 PM »
Third match on tomorrow is Boro away to Everton. I think it's from November 1979*. Being the 3rd match, we might not be on for long. Looking forward to Brian Moore's brave attempt to channel his inner Bobby Charlton and hopefully reading out a viewer's letter, including their full postal address

Boro's starting 11 appears to be: Platt, Nattrass, Tony Mac, Jeff Peters(?), Spike, Ian Bell(??), Craig "Predator" (non sexual sense) Johnston, Ashcroft, Burns, Hodgson and Craggs.

Fingers crossed that the more prosaic approach to hairstyles adopted by Platt and Craggs balances out the spectrum dividing barnets of Ashcroft and Johnston versus Armstrong's sheen.

*It might not be though.
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:22:48 PM »
Why is Goldby editing your posts?

Anyway it would be Jeff Peters a Geordie that came from the juniors and was in the squad 79-82 when he was released

A converted winger he played full back 6 games in a row then was dropped after a home defeat to Soton

Never played again and signed for Blyth Spartans

All this from the Boro Alphabet

I have no memory of him at all

Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:28:00 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:22:48 PM
Why is Goldby editing your posts?

Anyway it would be Jeff Peters a Geordie that came from the juniors and was in the squad 79-82 when he was released

A converted winger he played full back 6 games in a row then was dropped after a home defeat to Soton

Never played again and signed for Blyth Spartans

All this from the Boro Alphabet

I have no memory of him at all

Remember Jeff Peters playing thought he was ok but then I was only 13 so thought they were all brilliant!
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:05:05 PM »
Never heard of him, I was away then though, got to very few games from 77 to 83. Some Northern league teams paid ok or got some players jobs where possible. Blythe were a decent outfit around that time.
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:20:37 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:22:48 PM
Why is Goldby editing your posts?

Anyway it would be Jeff Peters a Geordie that came from the juniors and was in the squad 79-82 when he was released

A converted winger he played full back 6 games in a row then was dropped after a home defeat to Soton

Never played again and signed for Blyth Spartans

All this from the Boro Alphabet

I have no memory of him at all

I think it might have been the 50% off voucher I posted from analprobe.co.uk that resulted in the big black marker.

Actually, I'm not sure it has been edited. Hard to tell. You don't think I actually read my posts, do you?
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:59:07 AM »
Glen Roeder playing in midfield for QPR.

Clive Allens equaliser met with the famousyoure gonna get your fuckin heads kicked in :basil:
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:31 PM »
I wonder if David Pleat went kerb crawling immediately after his interview, or did he give it 10 minutes?
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:44:18 PM »
Probably straight away
plazmuh
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:03:25 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1367029836850622464
