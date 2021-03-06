Why is Goldby editing your posts?
Anyway it would be Jeff Peters a Geordie that came from the juniors and was in the squad 79-82 when he was released
A converted winger he played full back 6 games in a row then was dropped after a home defeat to Soton
Never played again and signed for Blyth Spartans
All this from the Boro Alphabet
I have no memory of him at all
