Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 175Infant Herpes The BIG Match Revisited - 10:30am, 6th March, ITV4 « on: Yesterday at 01:58:57 PM » Third match on tomorrow is Boro away to Everton. I think it's from November 1979*. Being the 3rd match, we might not be on for long. Looking forward to Brian Moore's brave attempt to channel his inner Bobby Charlton and hopefully reading out a viewer's letter, including their full postal address



Boro's starting 11 appears to be: Platt, Nattrass, Tony Mac, Jeff Peters(?), Spike, Ian Bell(??), Craig "Predator" (non sexual sense) Johnston, Ashcroft, Burns, Hodgson and Craggs.



Fingers crossed that the more prosaic approach to hairstyles adopted by Platt and Craggs balances out the spectrum dividing barnets of Ashcroft and Johnston versus Armstrong's sheen.



John Theone

Re: The BIG Match Revisited - 10:30am, 6th March, ITV4 « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:22:48 PM »



Anyway it would be Jeff Peters a Geordie that came from the juniors and was in the squad 79-82 when he was released



A converted winger he played full back 6 games in a row then was dropped after a home defeat to Soton



Never played again and signed for Blyth Spartans



All this from the Boro Alphabet



I have no memory of him at all



Itchy_ring

Robbso

