Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2021, 10:02:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP  (Read 271 times)
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 154


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:04:20 PM »
Ex Boro keeper.  R.t.P
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:10 PM by Steve Göldby » Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 437


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:41 PM »
Another one from when I was a youngun.RIP
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:31 PM by Steve Göldby » Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 116



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:38:36 PM »
RIP. A great Boro goalie.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 736



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:52:29 PM »
RIP

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 348



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:00:25 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:38:36 PM
RIP. A great Boro goalie.





Fucking dreamboat as well
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:16:04 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 04:00:25 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:38:36 PM
RIP. A great Boro goalie.





Fucking dreamboat as well

He was the Beckham of his generation  mcl
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 893


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:50:55 PM »
He was a genuine pro.
Logged
whighams_wig
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 149


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:55:20 PM »
RIP, my role model has made me who i am today.
Anybody actually see him smoke a tab between the sticks as i never managed it.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 689


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:21:03 PM »
I remember him being a regular at away matches in 70's/80's.

RIP Boro legend.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 689


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:32:41 PM »
We've got, Willie Willie Willie Willie Whigham in our goal...in our goal

We've got, Willie Willie Willie Willie Whigham in our goal...in our goal

Willie, Willie Whigham....Willie Whigham in our goal....Willie, Willie whigham

Willie Whigham In our goal!


How many remember that one from the Holgate end!
Logged
Atomic Dog
****
Online Online

Posts: 224


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:23:11 PM »
Once shit himself at the bar in the Dormans 😳
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 736



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:29:13 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 09:23:11 PM
Once shit himself at the bar in the Dormans 😳

A touching tribute.

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
John Theone
**
Online Online

Posts: 63


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:48:29 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 06:55:20 PM
RIP, my role model has made me who i am today.
Anybody actually see him smoke a tab between the sticks as i never managed it.

It was a Vick inhaler your honour

...or was that Arthur Horsfield?

 :alastair:
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 174


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:53:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:29:13 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 09:23:11 PM
Once shit himself at the bar in the Dormans 😳

A touching tribute.

 :pope2:

Perhaps, at 3pm tomorrow afternoon, we should all stand up and shit ourselves. In silence. A touching cloth tribute.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 