March 05, 2021, 10:02:30 PM
WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Author
Topic: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP (Read 271 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 154
WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 12:04:20 PM »
Ex Boro keeper. R.t.P
Today
Today at 03:39:10 PM by Steve Göldby
»
Robbso
Posts: 14 437
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 01:33:41 PM »
Another one from when I was a youngun.RIP
Today
Today at 03:39:31 PM by Steve Göldby
»
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 10 116
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 03:38:36 PM »
RIP. A great Boro goalie.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 736
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 03:52:29 PM »
RIP
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 348
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 04:00:25 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 03:38:36 PM
RIP. A great Boro goalie.
Fucking dreamboat as well
T_Bone
Posts: 2 104
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 04:16:04 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 04:00:25 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 03:38:36 PM
RIP. A great Boro goalie.
Fucking dreamboat as well
He was the Beckham of his generation
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 893
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 04:50:55 PM »
He was a genuine pro.
whighams_wig
Posts: 149
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 06:55:20 PM »
RIP, my role model has made me who i am today.
Anybody actually see him smoke a tab between the sticks as i never managed it.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 689
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 08:21:03 PM »
I remember him being a regular at away matches in 70's/80's.
RIP Boro legend.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 689
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 08:32:41 PM »
We've got, Willie Willie Willie Willie Whigham in our goal...in our goal
We've got, Willie Willie Willie Willie Whigham in our goal...in our goal
Willie, Willie Whigham....Willie Whigham in our goal....Willie, Willie whigham
Willie Whigham In our goal!
How many remember that one from the Holgate end!
Atomic Dog
Posts: 224
Bow Wow Wow
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 09:23:11 PM »
Once shit himself at the bar in the Dormans 😳
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 736
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 09:29:13 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Today
at 09:23:11 PM
Once shit himself at the bar in the Dormans 😳
A touching tribute.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
John Theone
Posts: 63
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 09:48:29 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on
Today
at 06:55:20 PM
RIP, my role model has made me who i am today.
Anybody actually see him smoke a tab between the sticks as i never managed it.
It was a Vick inhaler your honour
...or was that Arthur Horsfield?
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 174
Infant Herpes
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Today
at 09:53:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 09:29:13 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Today
at 09:23:11 PM
Once shit himself at the bar in the Dormans 😳
A touching tribute.
Perhaps, at 3pm tomorrow afternoon, we should all stand up and shit ourselves. In silence. A touching cloth tribute.
