March 05, 2021, 08:27:41 PM
Topic: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 12:04:20 PM »
Ex Boro keeper.  R.t.P
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:10 PM by Steve Göldby »
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:41 PM »
Another one from when I was a youngun.RIP
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:31 PM by Steve Göldby »
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:38:36 PM »
RIP. A great Boro goalie.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:52:29 PM »
RIP

 jc
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:00:25 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:38:36 PM
RIP. A great Boro goalie.





Fucking dreamboat as well
T_Bone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:16:04 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 04:00:25 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:38:36 PM
RIP. A great Boro goalie.





Fucking dreamboat as well

He was the Beckham of his generation  mcl
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:50:55 PM »
He was a genuine pro.
whighams_wig
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:55:20 PM »
RIP, my role model has made me who i am today.
Anybody actually see him smoke a tab between the sticks as i never managed it.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:21:03 PM »
I remember him being a regular at away matches in 70's/80's.

RIP Boro legend.
