March 05, 2021, 08:27:41 PM
WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Author
Topic: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
TechnoTronic
Posts: 154
WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Ex Boro keeper. R.t.P
Robbso
Posts: 14 433
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Another one from when I was a youngun.RIP
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 10 116
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
RIP. A great Boro goalie.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 735
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
RIP
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 348
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 03:38:36 PM
RIP. A great Boro goalie.
Fucking dreamboat as well
T_Bone
Posts: 2 104
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 04:00:25 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 03:38:36 PM
RIP. A great Boro goalie.
Fucking dreamboat as well
He was the Beckham of his generation
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 893
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
He was a genuine pro.
whighams_wig
Posts: 149
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
RIP, my role model has made me who i am today.
Anybody actually see him smoke a tab between the sticks as i never managed it.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 688
Re: WILLIE WHIGHAM RIP
I remember him being a regular at away matches in 70's/80's.
RIP Boro legend.
