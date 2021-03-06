Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2021, 10:43:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff  (Read 728 times)
ccole
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 247


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:55:20 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:38:55 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 09:09:01 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:53:32 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:40:29 PM
How much Pay rise should NHS workers get?

Also, if they get it, should all front line workers get it? Firemen? Police? Staff at Tesco? Bus drivers, taxi drivers? Railstaff?

If yes, how much?

If no! Why ?


 
A big fat 5%  as a show of appreciation from the public, and although everyone  can come into contact, the medical staff are dealing direct with known virulent patients 24/7, every cunt says the NHS staff have it easy, don't see any fucker taking a job  in it.

Do you think NHS staff risk their lives more than those in the fire service?



Do you know how much extra a 5% increase each year would add to the NHS budget ?
I've explained my position, read the  post again or look somewhere  for an argument I can't be arsed.

Easy to make a statement, but harder when you have to think of the actual impact of your decisions, isnt it ?
Logged
ccole
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 247


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:00:14 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:33:58 PM
Id agree to a tax increase. There is only you mentioning other public servants, me saying a 1% rise is a disgrace isnt in any way saying other people dont deserve a decent pay rise, including, fire, police and anyone doing a public service. If anything this pandemic has highlighted how important bus, train and taxi drivers are as well as supermarket employees and how poorly they are paid.

If the Government wont, I am surprised that someone hasnt set up a go fund me page for Joe public to show their appreciation and contribute the £88m per week to fund a 5% pay rise for NHS staff.

How close do you think they would get to that target ?

BTW - Am I been a cunt, or just asking questions that need to be answered when making big statements ?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 591


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:09:46 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 09:55:20 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:38:55 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 09:09:01 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:53:32 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:40:29 PM
How much Pay rise should NHS workers get?

Also, if they get it, should all front line workers get it? Firemen? Police? Staff at Tesco? Bus drivers, taxi drivers? Railstaff?

If yes, how much?

If no! Why ?


 
A big fat 5%  as a show of appreciation from the public, and although everyone  can come into contact, the medical staff are dealing direct with known virulent patients 24/7, every cunt says the NHS staff have it easy, don't see any fucker taking a job  in it.

Do you think NHS staff risk their lives more than those in the fire service?



Do you know how much extra a 5% increase each year would add to the NHS budget ?
I've explained my position, read the  post again or look somewhere  for an argument I can't be arsed.

Easy to make a statement, but harder when you have to think of the actual impact of your decisions, isnt it ?
Ffs, they shook the money tree to buy off the DUP,  MP 's received a 3.1% pay rise last year. This is not the yearly pay talks, this is the chance to reward people for working under almost war like conditions  in terms of workload and personal risk, not a shift in A& E one Saturday night. It's easy to to to decide who gets what when it doesn't effect you isn't it. I get paid more  a lot more than a band five nurse,  I know who deserves it more and it's not fucking me. Now go about your business of being a moaning cunt.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 464


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:11:02 PM »
I dont recall calling you or anyone else a cunt but you crack on.
Go Fund me souey
We should reward the right people, its the government job to find a way. They spent hundreds of millions on shite PPE, illegally I might add and they still cling on to their jobs. Spewed more billions on a failed track and trace system and made terrible decisions that prolonged this fucking mess costing the country more billions
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 