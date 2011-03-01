Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 505







Posts: 9 505 Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM »



Should recognise many people have lost their jobs and the NHS is a £150 billion money sink riddled with inefficiencies.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14241518/health-minister-pay-rise-nhs-nurses-covid/ Award the frontline staff in ICU and Covid wards a one-off bonus- not all the sick notes and grey suits.Should recognise many people have lost their jobs and the NHS is a £150 billion money sink riddled with inefficiencies. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 453





Posts: 14 453 Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 AM » The wife works for serco, she has been on a ward which during each lock down has been turned into a Covid ward. Shes not had a shift off and been called in or asked to work over on numerous occasions to cover sickness, she got a 100 bonus. Itll be interesting to see what the suitsaward themselves. Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 429



Superstar





Posts: 10 429Superstar Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 PM »

But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!

Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,

Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft

Thing is, since the 2nd war ended they have had an easy ride , chatting and stood about looking busy,But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 525





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 525Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:37:02 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:26:43 PM

But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!

Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,

Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft



Thing is, since the 2nd war ended they have had an easy ride , chatting and stood about looking busy,But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft

I think you're not factoring in all of the time spent choreographing and performing dance routines for our enjoyment.

Also, with hospitals being almost empty, except for a few wards of coughers, during the last 12 months it hasn't been as easy for them to pilfer their usual quota of shit roll, cleaning products, paracetamols, nappies and leaky fanny consumables. So they're due a bit of compo for that too.

Fair's fair.

I think you're not factoring in all of the time spent choreographing and performing dance routines for our enjoyment.Also, with hospitals being almost empty, except for a few wards of coughers, during the last 12 months it hasn't been as easy for them to pilfer their usual quota of shit roll, cleaning products, paracetamols, nappies and leaky fanny consumables. So they're due a bit of compo for that too.Fair's fair. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 453





Posts: 14 453 Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:10:12 PM » Pastry is bad for you, you might end up in hospital with no one to look after you.

Universal credit 20 quid a week, nurses on the frontline 3 quid. Good old Boris, they should have booted the fat slob out and into a private hospital in his hour of need Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 429



Superstar





Posts: 10 429Superstar Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:37:24 PM »

I graft more than 10 of the James cook skiving cunts put together.



Ha, wait until they crash their cars and I rummage through the fuckers

And piss in the glove box Where's my fucking coffee and sausage roll likeI graft more than 10 of the James cook skiving cunts put together.Ha, wait until they crash their cars and I rummage through the fuckersAnd piss in the glove box Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 895





Posts: 4 895 Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:48:29 PM » Link nurses pay to weight loss. Every time you see a photo of NHS staff most are badly overweight, if not downright obese. This is a terrible example. We know that the overweight are more at risk to COVID and a whole series of clinical conditions. Im not joking. Nursing staff should be given an incentive to keep their weight within reasonable parameters. It would be an excellent way to promote a healthy weight, and stop being the fat unhealthy nation that we have become. Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 847





Posts: 847 Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:41:31 PM » Ask how many of the caring ,sharing "angels" ......do all their overtime as a banque worker for private companies for their Overtime !!!!!





Then maybe we should give all the supermarket staff, tanker drivers , police, firemen,teachers etc etc more cash Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 453





Posts: 14 453 Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 PM »

I hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway. Why such bitterness, are COB big earners not quite what they seem and a tad jealous of our nurses wagesI hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 159





Posts: 1 159 Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:58:23 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:59:13 PM

I hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway.

Why such bitterness, are COB big earners not quite what they seem and a tad jealous of our nurses wagesI hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway.





Absolutely..i reckon.its a macho thing on here at times from many but not all.......the nhs has its flaws but is worth every penny of my tax paid,,,,, Absolutely..i reckon.its a macho thing on here at times from many but not all.......the nhs has its flaws but is worth every penny of my tax paid,,,,, Logged

Clive Road

Offline



Posts: 294



Easy now





Posts: 294Easy now Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:45:53 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:59:13 PM

I hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway.

Why such bitterness, are COB big earners not quite what they seem and a tad jealous of our nurses wagesI hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway.

Fucking hell, its like the letters page to the Daily Mail this!



Give them a pay rise FFS, at least to the frontline staff. Yes, everyone in the whole country has been affected by all this shit but there are obvious differences.



Do people really think that a couple of viral Tik Tok videos mean that all nurses spent the pandemic doing that? Really?

Fucking hell, its like the letters page to the Daily Mail this!Give them a pay rise FFS, at least to the frontline staff. Yes, everyone in the whole country has been affected by all this shit but there are obvious differences.Do people really think that a couple of viral Tik Tok videos mean that all nurses spent the pandemic doing that? Really? Logged Up yours

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 505







Posts: 9 505 Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #27 on: Today at 08:26:12 AM » The problem is that is so venerated on the back of the efforts of a few, to criticise has become heretic. Their inefficiencies and performance in the hour of need has been exposed. People forget it is an autonomous organisation now that does nothing but blame central government for any fuck up. I dread to think how many people have died unnecessarily from neglect, poor practice and delayed treatment, using Covid as an excuse for everything. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 505







Posts: 9 505 Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #32 on: Today at 10:47:20 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:24:43 AM

Willie has an irrational hate for the public service. I hope the detractors and their loved ones are taking precautions and have private medical care

I do not hate anything - apart from extremist behaviour. Hate is a strong word.



I have done a short stint in the public sector and was blown away by the level of inefficiency. It is full of nonsense jobs, paper pushers, idleness, shirkers, wokism, top heavy, elitism, quotas and cronyism - it is also very sexist - too many women/men which always creates problems. My point is that the NHS is inefficient, it employs diversity roles on £40-50k/year and re-employs NHS retirees on fantastic pensions to do the same job before retiring. Like most, I have paid into the system for years and expect to be given professional care when I need it, not a barrage of moans and excuses. I do not hate anything - apart from extremist behaviour. Hate is a strong word.I have done a short stint in the public sector and was blown away by the level of inefficiency. It is full of nonsense jobs, paper pushers, idleness, shirkers, wokism, top heavy, elitism, quotas and cronyism - it is also very sexist - too many women/men which always creates problems. My point is that the NHS is inefficient, it employs diversity roles on £40-50k/year and re-employs NHS retirees on fantastic pensions to do the same job before retiring. Like most, I have paid into the system for years and expect to be given professional care when I need it, not a barrage of moans and excuses. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 586





The ace face.





Posts: 24 586The ace face. Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff « Reply #33 on: Today at 10:53:47 AM » Minge is fucking about, the others are malcontents stewing in their own misery and bitterness blaming frontline staff for the poor governance of a large burocracy. The type who sit tutting and rolling their eyes in waiting rooms if their appointment is ten minutes over. There is a magic money tree, this govt shakes it to award their unqualified cronies non tendered contracts. Debt is unpaid lending, pile the cunt up and print some more.Cant take it with you. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "