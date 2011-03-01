Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff  (Read 576 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM »
Award the frontline staff in ICU and Covid wards a one-off bonus- not all the sick notes and grey suits.

Should recognise many people have lost their jobs and the NHS is a £150 billion money sink riddled with inefficiencies.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14241518/health-minister-pay-rise-nhs-nurses-covid/
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 AM »
Yeah, not the suits, the actual dancers.
Teamboro
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:47:41 AM »
Always the same front line workers get shit on but suits don't there excuse they'd have to cut services yep they rely on the staff to pull them out of the shit but won't pay them properly rant over
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 AM »
The wife works for serco, she has been on a ward which during each lock down has been turned into a Covid ward. Shes not had a shift off and been called in or asked to work over on numerous occasions to cover sickness, she got a 100 bonus. Itll be interesting to see what the suitsaward themselves.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 PM »
Thing is, since the 2nd war ended they have had an easy ride , chatting and stood about looking busy,
But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!
Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,
Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft  :homer:
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:31:15 PM »
Youre on a right fishing job today.
Ming stars in tuna wars, theres a pun there somewhere :basil:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:37:02 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:26:43 PM
Thing is, since the 2nd war ended they have had an easy ride , chatting and stood about looking busy,
But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!
Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,
Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft  :homer:


I think you're not factoring in all of the time spent choreographing and performing dance routines for our enjoyment.
Also, with hospitals being almost empty, except for a few wards of coughers, during the last 12 months it hasn't been as easy for them to pilfer their usual quota of shit roll, cleaning products, paracetamols, nappies and leaky fanny consumables. So they're due a bit of compo for that too.
Fair's fair.
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:43:43 PM »
Lost the plot you Tel, its only a small needle
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:48:09 PM »
I'd give the workshy fops a pay cut.

 
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:53:40 PM »
How will I eat cry
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:04:12 PM »
A nurse will get 3 quid a week pay rise
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:06:36 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 02:04:12 PM
A nurse will get 3 quid a week pay rise

Sausage roll and coffee at Greggs for that

 :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:09:49 PM »
Just showed footage of that cunt Johnson clapping on the step of number 10
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:10:12 PM »
Pastry is bad for you, you might end up in hospital with no one to look after you.
Universal credit 20 quid a week, nurses on the frontline 3 quid. Good old Boris, they should have booted the fat slob out and into a private hospital in his hour of need
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:37:24 PM »
Where's my fucking coffee and sausage roll like 
I graft more than 10 of the James cook skiving cunts put together.

Ha, wait until they crash their cars and I rummage through the fuckers  :mido:
And piss in the glove box  :alastair:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM »
The NHS is bang average at best. It does not compare favourably to other health organisations with similar budgets.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:37:24 PM

Ha, wait until they crash their cars and I rummage through the fuckers  :mido:
And piss in the glove box  :alastair:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:48:29 PM »
Link nurses pay to weight loss. Every time you see a photo of NHS staff most are badly overweight, if not downright obese. This is a terrible example. We know that the overweight are more at risk to COVID and a whole series of clinical conditions. Im not joking. Nursing staff should be given an incentive to keep their weight within reasonable parameters. It would be an excellent way to promote a healthy weight, and stop being the fat unhealthy nation that we have become.
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:59:02 PM »
Jesus fucking christ as mad as a box of frogs.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:10:20 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 02:04:12 PM
A nurse will get 3 quid a week pay rise


At least they've still got a job, unlike tens of thousands

of the less fortunate who've lost everything.

Shut the fucking whinging and just do your job

like the rest of us in the real world!
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:23:30 PM »
I gather you didnt clap :nige:
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:33:26 PM »
Its them sausage rolls !!! , now they are gunna get an extra one....and another fucking coffee break .
 and look even fatter on the telly !  souey :meltdown:

 
Gingerpig
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:41:31 PM »
Ask how many of the caring ,sharing "angels"  ......do all their overtime as a banque  worker for private companies for their Overtime !!!!!


Then maybe we should give all the supermarket staff, tanker drivers , police, firemen,teachers   etc etc more cash
Robbso
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 PM »
Why such bitterness, are COB big earners not quite what they seem and a tad jealous of our nurses wages :gaz:
I hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway.
headset
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:58:23 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:59:13 PM
Why such bitterness, are COB big earners not quite what they seem and a tad jealous of our nurses wages :gaz:
I hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway.

 :like:

Absolutely..i reckon.its a macho thing on here at times from many but not all.......the nhs has its flaws but is worth every penny of my tax paid,,,,, :like:
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:45:53 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:59:13 PM
Why such bitterness, are COB big earners not quite what they seem and a tad jealous of our nurses wages :gaz:
I hope none of you bitter feckers rock up to hospital in your hour of need. Theyll do fuck all for you except dance anyway.

Fucking hell, its like the letters page to the Daily Mail this!

Give them a pay rise FFS, at least to the frontline staff. Yes, everyone in the whole country has been affected by all this shit but there are obvious differences.

Do people really think that a couple of viral  Tik Tok videos mean that all nurses spent the pandemic doing that? Really?
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:07:46 AM »
 

Just cob shite mate, its just how it goes
Wee_Willie
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:26:12 AM »
The problem is that is so venerated on the back of the efforts of a few, to criticise has become heretic. Their inefficiencies and performance in the hour of need has been exposed. People forget it is an autonomous organisation now that does nothing but blame central government for any fuck up. I dread to think how many people have died unnecessarily from neglect, poor practice and delayed treatment, using Covid as an excuse for everything.     
Gingerpig
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:12:48 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:26:12 AM
The problem is that is so venerated on the back of the efforts of a few, to criticise has become heretic. Their inefficiencies and performance in the hour of need has been exposed. People forget it is an autonomous organisation now that does nothing but blame central government for any fuck up. I dread to think how many people have died unnecessarily from neglect, poor practice and delayed treatment, using Covid as an excuse for everything.     


Spot on
Robbso
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:24:43 AM »
Willie has an irrational hate for the public service. I hope the detractors and their loved ones are taking precautions and have private medical care :homer:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:28:05 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:48:29 PM
Link nurses pay to weight loss. Every time you see a photo of NHS staff most are badly overweight, if not downright obese. This is a terrible example. We know that the overweight are more at risk to COVID and a whole series of clinical conditions. Im not joking. Nursing staff should be given an incentive to keep their weight within reasonable parameters. It would be an excellent way to promote a healthy weight, and stop being the fat unhealthy nation that we have become.


Wow

 souey
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:42:16 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 10:41:31 PM
Ask how many of the caring ,sharing "angels"  ......do all their overtime as a banque  worker for private companies for their Overtime !!!!!


Then maybe we should give all the supermarket staff, tanker drivers , police, firemen,teachers   etc etc more cash

Funk off yer ginger cunt
Wee_Willie
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:47:20 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:24:43 AM
Willie has an irrational hate for the public service. I hope the detractors and their loved ones are taking precautions and have private medical care :homer:

I do not hate anything - apart from extremist behaviour. Hate is a strong word.

I have done a short stint in the public sector and was blown away by the level of inefficiency. It is full of nonsense jobs, paper pushers, idleness, shirkers, wokism, top heavy, elitism, quotas and cronyism - it is also very sexist - too many women/men which always creates problems. My point is that the NHS is inefficient, it employs diversity roles on £40-50k/year and re-employs NHS retirees on fantastic pensions to do the same job before retiring. Like most, I have paid into the system for years and expect to be given professional care when I need it, not a barrage of moans and excuses.  
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:53:47 AM »
Minge is fucking about, the others are malcontents stewing in their own misery and bitterness blaming frontline staff for the poor governance of  a large burocracy.  The type who sit tutting and rolling their eyes in waiting rooms if their appointment  is ten minutes over. There is a magic money tree, this govt shakes it to award their  unqualified cronies non tendered contracts. Debt is unpaid lending, pile  the cunt up and print some more.Cant take it with you.
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:07:38 PM »
 
Im a master at talking shiiiiiiiite
 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:16:12 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:07:38 PM

Im a master at talking shiiiiiiiite
 :like:
Should change your name to whinge. 😎
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:26:17 PM »
Dont you fucking start !
I dont moan about owt
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:13:25 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:26:17 PM
Dont you fucking start !
I dont moan about owt
You like  to moan about p@kis and  P!keys.😎
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:21:45 PM »
Ahhhh yeah... you got me there like
But in my defence, I do know more of each than most people
John Theone
« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:37:20 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:47:20 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:24:43 AM
Willie has an irrational hate for the public service. I hope the detractors and their loved ones are taking precautions and have private medical care :homer:

I do not hate anything - apart from extremist behaviour. Hate is a strong word.

I have done a short stint in the public sector and was blown away by the level of inefficiency. It is full of nonsense jobs, paper pushers, idleness, shirkers, wokism, top heavy, elitism, quotas and cronyism - it is also very sexist - too many women/men which always creates problems. My point is that the NHS is inefficient, it employs diversity roles on £40-50k/year and re-employs NHS retirees on fantastic pensions to do the same job before retiring. Like most, I have paid into the system for years and expect to be given professional care when I need it, not a barrage of moans and excuses.  

Which were you?

 
