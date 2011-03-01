Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2021
Topic: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff
Wee_Willie
Today at 09:59:33 AM
Award the frontline staff in ICU and Covid wards a one-off bonus- not all the sick notes and grey suits.

Should recognise many people have lost their jobs and the NHS is a £150 billion money sink riddled with inefficiencies.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14241518/health-minister-pay-rise-nhs-nurses-covid/
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #1 on: Today at 10:05:17 AM
Yeah, not the suits, the actual dancers.
Teamboro
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:47:41 AM
Always the same front line workers get shit on but suits don't there excuse they'd have to cut services yep they rely on the staff to pull them out of the shit but won't pay them properly rant over
Robbso
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:29:23 AM
The wife works for serco, she has been on a ward which during each lock down has been turned into a Covid ward. Shes not had a shift off and been called in or asked to work over on numerous occasions to cover sickness, she got a 100 bonus. Itll be interesting to see what the suitsaward themselves.
Minge
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:26:43 PM
Thing is, since the 2nd war ended they have had an easy ride , chatting and stood about looking busy,
But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!
Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,
Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft  :homer:
Robbso
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:31:15 PM
Youre on a right fishing job today.
Ming stars in tuna wars, theres a pun there somewhere :basil:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #6 on: Today at 01:37:02 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:26:43 PM
Thing is, since the 2nd war ended they have had an easy ride , chatting and stood about looking busy,
But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!
Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,
Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft  :homer:


I think you're not factoring in all of the time spent choreographing and performing dance routines for our enjoyment.
Also, with hospitals being almost empty, except for a few wards of coughers, during the last 12 months it hasn't been as easy for them to pilfer their usual quota of shit roll, cleaning products, paracetamols, nappies and leaky fanny consumables. So they're due a bit of compo for that too.
Fair's fair.
Robbso
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:43:43 PM
Lost the plot you Tel, its only a small needle
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #8 on: Today at 01:48:09 PM
I'd give the workshy fops a pay cut.

 
Robbso
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:53:40 PM
How will I eat cry
Robbso
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:04:12 PM
A nurse will get 3 quid a week pay rise
Uncle Marbles
Reply #11 on: Today at 02:06:36 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:04:12 PM
A nurse will get 3 quid a week pay rise

Sausage roll and coffee at Greggs for that

 :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #12 on: Today at 02:09:49 PM
Just showed footage of that cunt Johnson clapping on the step of number 10
Last Edit: Today at 02:11:34 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Robbso
Reply #13 on: Today at 02:10:12 PM
Pastry is bad for you, you might end up in hospital with no one to look after you.
Universal credit 20 quid a week, nurses on the frontline 3 quid. Good old Boris, they should have booted the fat slob out and into a private hospital in his hour of need
Minge
Superstar


Reply #14 on: Today at 05:37:24 PM
Where's my fucking coffee and sausage roll like 
I graft more than 10 of the James cook skiving cunts put together.

Ha, wait until they crash their cars and I rummage through the fuckers  :mido:
And piss in the glove box  :alastair:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #15 on: Today at 05:42:34 PM
The NHS is bang average at best. It does not compare favourably to other health organisations with similar budgets.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #16 on: Today at 05:53:11 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:37:24 PM

Ha, wait until they crash their cars and I rummage through the fuckers  :mido:
And piss in the glove box  :alastair:
Bill Buxton
Reply #17 on: Today at 06:48:29 PM
Link nurses pay to weight loss. Every time you see a photo of NHS staff most are badly overweight, if not downright obese. This is a terrible example. We know that the overweight are more at risk to COVID and a whole series of clinical conditions. Im not joking. Nursing staff should be given an incentive to keep their weight within reasonable parameters. It would be an excellent way to promote a healthy weight, and stop being the fat unhealthy nation that we have become.
Robbso
Reply #18 on: Today at 06:59:02 PM
Jesus fucking christ as mad as a box of frogs.
Tom_Trinder
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:10:20 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:04:12 PM
A nurse will get 3 quid a week pay rise


At least they've still got a job, unlike tens of thousands

of the less fortunate who've lost everything.

Shut the fucking whinging and just do your job

like the rest of us in the real world!
Robbso
Reply #20 on: Today at 08:23:30 PM
I gather you didnt clap :nige:
