Should recognise many people have lost their jobs and the NHS is a £150 billion money sink riddled with inefficiencies.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14241518/health-minister-pay-rise-nhs-nurses-covid/ Award the frontline staff in ICU and Covid wards a one-off bonus- not all the sick notes and grey suits.Should recognise many people have lost their jobs and the NHS is a £150 billion money sink riddled with inefficiencies.

The wife works for serco, she has been on a ward which during each lock down has been turned into a Covid ward. Shes not had a shift off and been called in or asked to work over on numerous occasions to cover sickness, she got a 100 bonus. Itll be interesting to see what the suitsaward themselves.

But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!

Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,

Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft

Thing is, since the 2nd war ended they have had an easy ride , chatting and stood about looking busy,But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft

But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!

Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,

Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft



Thing is, since the 2nd war ended they have had an easy ride , chatting and stood about looking busy,But because they have been a bit more busy the last 12 months they expect loads more money !!!!Fuck off , your getting well paid already for a piece of piss job ,Sack the lot and get the foreigners in, they really can graft

I think you're not factoring in all of the time spent choreographing and performing dance routines for our enjoyment.

Also, with hospitals being almost empty, except for a few wards of coughers, during the last 12 months it hasn't been as easy for them to pilfer their usual quota of shit roll, cleaning products, paracetamols, nappies and leaky fanny consumables. So they're due a bit of compo for that too.

Fair's fair.

I think you're not factoring in all of the time spent choreographing and performing dance routines for our enjoyment.Also, with hospitals being almost empty, except for a few wards of coughers, during the last 12 months it hasn't been as easy for them to pilfer their usual quota of shit roll, cleaning products, paracetamols, nappies and leaky fanny consumables. So they're due a bit of compo for that too.Fair's fair.

Universal credit 20 quid a week, nurses on the frontline 3 quid. Good old Boris, they should have booted the fat slob out and into a private hospital in his hour of need

I graft more than 10 of the James cook skiving cunts put together.



Ha, wait until they crash their cars and I rummage through the fuckers

Where's my fucking coffee and sausage roll likeI graft more than 10 of the James cook skiving cunts put together.Ha, wait until they crash their cars and I rummage through the fuckersAnd piss in the glove box