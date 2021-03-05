Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2021, 11:48:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff  (Read 53 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 497



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:59:33 AM »
Award the frontline staff in ICU and Covid wards a one-off bonus- not all the sick notes and grey suits.

Should recognise many people have lost their jobs and the NHS is a £150 billion money sink riddled with inefficiencies.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14241518/health-minister-pay-rise-nhs-nurses-covid/
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 521


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:05:17 AM »
Yeah, not the suits, the actual dancers.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 237



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:47:41 AM »
Always the same front line workers get shit on but suits don't there excuse they'd have to cut services yep they rely on the staff to pull them out of the shit but won't pay them properly rant over
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 421


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:29:23 AM »
The wife works for serco, she has been on a ward which during each lock down has been turned into a Covid ward. Shes not had a shift off and been called in or asked to work over on numerous occasions to cover sickness, she got a 100 bonus. Itll be interesting to see what the suitsaward themselves.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 