March 05, 2021, 11:48:46 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff
Author
Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 497
Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff
Today
Today at 09:59:33 AM
Award the frontline staff in ICU and Covid wards a one-off bonus- not all the sick notes and grey suits.
Should recognise many people have lost their jobs and the NHS is a £150 billion money sink riddled with inefficiencies.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14241518/health-minister-pay-rise-nhs-nurses-covid/
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 521
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff
Today
Today at 10:05:17 AM
Yeah, not the suits, the actual dancers.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Teamboro
Posts: 1 237
Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff
Today
Today at 10:47:41 AM
Always the same front line workers get shit on but suits don't there excuse they'd have to cut services yep they rely on the staff to pull them out of the shit but won't pay them properly rant over
Robbso
Posts: 14 421
Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff
Today
Today at 11:29:23 AM
The wife works for serco, she has been on a ward which during each lock down has been turned into a Covid ward. Shes not had a shift off and been called in or asked to work over on numerous occasions to cover sickness, she got a 100 bonus. Itll be interesting to see what the suitsaward themselves.
