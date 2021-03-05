Robbso

Re: Kick in the teeth ... 1% offer to NHS staff
The wife works for serco, she has been on a ward which during each lock down has been turned into a Covid ward. Shes not had a shift off and been called in or asked to work over on numerous occasions to cover sickness, she got a 100 bonus. Itll be interesting to see what the suitsaward themselves.