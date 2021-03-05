Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 225





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 225Bow Wow Wow Robert Nichols « on: March 05, 2021, 05:26:24 AM » Local Legend. Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 847





Posts: 847 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #3 on: March 05, 2021, 09:01:39 AM » Best dressed man Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 591





The ace face.





Posts: 24 591The ace face. Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #7 on: March 05, 2021, 10:08:21 AM » One of our own....♥️ Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 505







Posts: 9 505 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #8 on: March 05, 2021, 10:11:42 AM » Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 591





The ace face.





Posts: 24 591The ace face. Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #9 on: March 05, 2021, 10:21:00 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 05, 2021, 10:11:42 AM Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club

He's too right wing for me, leave those immigrants and lefty cunts alone Rob. Dressing like a 18th century imperialist is just rubbing it in. He's too right wing for me, leave those immigrants and lefty cunts alone Rob. Dressing like a 18th century imperialist is just rubbing it in. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 245







Posts: 1 245 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #15 on: March 05, 2021, 01:06:53 PM » Voice of the Boro Fans Logged

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 225





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 225Bow Wow Wow Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #16 on: March 05, 2021, 01:15:31 PM » Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.

I bet he's a hoot on a night out. Logged

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 509





Posts: 509 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #17 on: March 05, 2021, 01:16:46 PM » He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 895





Posts: 4 895 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #19 on: March 05, 2021, 03:32:31 PM » He has a nose that lights his way home. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 750







Posts: 15 750 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #20 on: March 05, 2021, 04:58:27 PM »







Knows tons about him.



"Just corrected my first post - it would have been Mark's birthday today - not the anniversary of his death. Apologies - born March 5th 1957."















Oh.



Massive fan of The Fall and Mark E Smith.Knows tons about him."Just corrected my first post - it would have been Mark's birthday today - not the anniversary of his death. Apologies - born March 5th 1957."Oh. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 999





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 999Fred West ruined my wife Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #21 on: March 05, 2021, 05:40:27 PM » Our very own Adolf Hitler/Mao Tse Tung Logged

Jake past

Offline



Posts: 1 646







Posts: 1 646 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #22 on: March 05, 2021, 08:28:47 PM » Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join? Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 847





Posts: 847 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #29 on: March 05, 2021, 10:35:08 PM » Quote from: Atomic Dog on March 05, 2021, 01:15:31 PM Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.

I bet he's a hoot on a night out.





Bumped into him one night .......mrs asked "wtf Was that , said he creeped her out " Bumped into him one night .......mrs asked "wtf Was that , said he creeped her out " Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 158





Posts: 158 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:42:11 AM » Last time i saw him was in Waford before the play off final. In the hotel lobby and they had a camera on him, some lad walked past and shouted ya red nosed prick. Probably someone off here Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 464





Posts: 14 464 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:44:20 AM » No chance. For years on here people have slagged him and claim they would say it to his face, he goes to every game home and away and goes in pubs selling his rag. I very much doubt a cob member has ever confronted him. Most dont go to games, so couldnt anyway Logged

NowThenTinHead

Offline



Posts: 22





Posts: 22 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:09:29 PM » https://twitter.com/rob_fmttm/status/1368149752139878404?s=09



Something to keep the kids away from the fireplace Something to keep the kids away from the fireplace Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 750







Posts: 15 750 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 04:57:18 PM »



Nob Tickles. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

ccole

Online



Posts: 4 247





Posts: 4 247 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 07:32:39 PM »





FACT (little known one) Old Boro Boot Boy in his dayFACT(little known one) Logged