March 06, 2021, 10:43:42 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Robert Nichols
Author
Topic: Robert Nichols (Read 1232 times)
Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 225
Bow Wow Wow
Robert Nichols
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:24 AM »
Local Legend.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 537
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:39:10 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Yesterday
at 05:26:24 AM
Local Legend.
Logged
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 646
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:12 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Yesterday
at 05:26:24 AM
Local Legend.
Got to be right up there with captain cook in my eyes.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 847
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:39 AM »
Best dressed man
Logged

Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 431
Superstar
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:10 AM »
Great singer
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 464
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:04 AM »
Who?
Logged
thicko
Offline
Posts: 156
Seriously thick...
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:14 AM »
Captain Cock...
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 591
The ace face.
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:21 AM »
One of our own....♥️
Logged

Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 505
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:42 AM »
Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 591
The ace face.
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:00 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:11:42 AM
Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club
He's too right wing for me, leave those immigrants and lefty cunts alone Rob. Dressing like a 18th century imperialist is just rubbing it in.
Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 412
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:44 AM »
Voice of all Boro fans. Superb image for our fans to portray to the world
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 77
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 12:23:07 PM »
Never afraid to let his nose do the talking
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 509
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 12:57:07 PM »
Does he have a girlfriend ?
Logged
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 646
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 01:02:07 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Yesterday
at 12:57:07 PM
Does he have a girlfriend ?
Why, are you offer?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 591
The ace face.
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 01:03:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Yesterday
at 12:57:07 PM
Does he have a girlfriend ?
Loads, wee gord, Harry Vegas, corgaih the cat, roofie1.♥️♥️
Logged

Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 245
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 01:06:53 PM »
Voice of the Boro Fans
Logged
Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 225
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 01:15:31 PM »
Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.
I bet he's a hoot on a night out.
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 509
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 01:16:46 PM »
He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind.
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 104
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 02:00:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Yesterday
at 01:16:46 PM
He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind.
Why have steak when you can have omelette
There's no comparison
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 895
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 03:32:31 PM »
He has a nose that lights his way home.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 750
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:27 PM »
Massive fan of The Fall and Mark E Smith.
Knows tons about him.
"Just corrected my first post - it would have been Mark's birthday today - not the anniversary of his death. Apologies - born March 5th 1957."
Oh.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 999
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:27 PM »
Our very own Adolf Hitler/Mao Tse Tung
Logged
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 646
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:47 PM »
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 591
The ace face.
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 08:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join?
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈
Logged

Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 225
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:58:27 PM
Massive fan of The Fall and Mark E Smith.
Knows tons about him.
"Just corrected my first post - it would have been Mark's birthday today - not the anniversary of his death. Apologies - born March 5th 1957."
Oh.
🤣😂😅 . . . Quality
Logged
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 646
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 08:57:43 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:51:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join?
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈
Never been booted from flyme though Jimbo. Was there from the early days. Tried my best with Rob and I think he was trying to groom me. He just kept sending me emails saying tone it down you tinker. I just got bored and moved over here.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 591
The ace face.
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:51 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 08:57:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:51:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join?
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈
Never been booted from flyme though Jimbo. Was there from the early days. Tried my best with Rob and I think he was trying to groom me. He just kept sending me emails saying tone it down you tinker. I just got bored and moved over here.
You're nothing if you ain't been banned off there, it should be a precondition of coming on here.💪😄
Logged

Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 646
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:08 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 09:13:51 PM
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 08:57:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:51:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join?
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈
Never been booted from flyme though Jimbo. Was there from the early days. Tried my best with Rob and I think he was trying to groom me. He just kept sending me emails saying tone it down you tinker. I just got bored and moved over here.
You're nothing if you ain't been banned off there, it should be a precondition of coming on here.💪😄
I'm a failure. Please forgive padre
Logged
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 646
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 09:21:08 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 09:13:51 PM
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 08:57:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:51:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join?
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈
Never been booted from flyme though Jimbo. Was there from the early days. Tried my best with Rob and I think he was trying to groom me. He just kept sending me emails saying tone it down you tinker. I just got bored and moved over here.
You're nothing if you ain't been banned off there, it should be a precondition of coming on here.💪😄
I'm a failure. Please forgive padre
ambo te ignosce me
See.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 847
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:08 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Yesterday
at 01:15:31 PM
Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.
I bet he's a hoot on a night out.
Bumped into him one night .......mrs asked "wtf Was that , said he creeped her out "
Logged

monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 537
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 10:35:08 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Yesterday
at 01:15:31 PM
Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.
I bet he's a hoot on a night out.
Bumped into him one night .......mrs asked "wtf Was that , said he creeped her out "
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 432
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:03 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:36:44 AM
Voice of all Boro fans. Superb image for our fans to portray to the world
Watchu talkin about, Willis?
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 158
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 05:42:11 AM »
Last time i saw him was in Waford before the play off final. In the hotel lobby and they had a camera on him, some lad walked past and shouted ya red nosed prick. Probably someone off here
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 464
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 10:44:20 AM »
No chance. For years on here people have slagged him and claim they would say it to his face, he goes to every game home and away and goes in pubs selling his rag. I very much doubt a cob member has ever confronted him. Most dont go to games, so couldnt anyway
Logged
NowThenTinHead
Online
Posts: 22
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 02:09:29 PM »
https://twitter.com/rob_fmttm/status/1368149752139878404?s=09
Something to keep the kids away from the fireplace
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 537
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 02:31:23 PM »
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on
Today
at 02:09:29 PM
https://twitter.com/rob_fmttm/status/1368149752139878404?s=09
Something to keep the kids away from the fireplace
FFS
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 77
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 04:56:44 PM »
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on
Today
at 02:09:29 PM
https://twitter.com/rob_fmttm/status/1368149752139878404?s=09
Something to keep the kids away from the fireplace
Wonder if that's the same 'lucky' as when he got a ticket for the 1000 fans game?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 750
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 04:57:18 PM »
Nob Tickles.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 847
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 05:00:57 PM »
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on
Today
at 02:09:29 PM
https://twitter.com/rob_fmttm/status/1368149752139878404?s=09
Something to keep the kids away from the fireplace
Fucking hell he looks like a deadbeat Bum
Logged

ccole
Online
Posts: 4 247
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 07:32:39 PM »
Old Boro Boot Boy in his day
FACT
(little known one)
Logged
Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 225
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 10:11:57 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 04:56:44 PM
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on
Today
at 02:09:29 PM
https://twitter.com/rob_fmttm/status/1368149752139878404?s=09
Something to keep the kids away from the fireplace
Wonder if that's the same 'lucky' as when he got a ticket for the 1000 fans game?
Probaby . . . Slimy Cunt
Logged
Loading...