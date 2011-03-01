Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Robert Nichols  (Read 962 times)
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« on: Yesterday at 05:26:24 AM »
Local Legend.
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:39:10 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 05:26:24 AM
Local Legend.
  :pope2:
Logged
Jake past
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:59:12 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 05:26:24 AM
Local Legend.

Got to be right up there with captain cook in my eyes. :pope2:
Logged
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:01:39 AM »
Best dressed man klins
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:08:10 AM »
Great singer
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:12:04 AM »
Who?
Logged
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 AM »
Captain Cock...
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:08:21 AM »
One of our own....♥️
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 AM »
Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:21:00 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:42 AM
Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club
He's too right wing for me, leave those immigrants and lefty cunts alone Rob. Dressing like a 18th century imperialist is just rubbing it in.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 AM »
Voice of all Boro fans. Superb image for our fans to portray to the world  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Logged
John Theone
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:23:07 PM »
Never afraid to let his nose do the talking

 :like:
Logged
LeeTublin
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:57:07 PM »
Does he have a girlfriend ? 
Logged
Jake past
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:02:07 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 12:57:07 PM
Does he have a girlfriend ? 

Why, are you offer?  mcl
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:03:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 12:57:07 PM
Does he have a girlfriend ? 
Loads, wee gord, Harry Vegas, corgaih the cat, roofie1.♥️♥️
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Teamboro
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:06:53 PM »
Voice of the Boro Fans  :alf: :gaz: :gaz:
Logged
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:15:31 PM »
Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.
I bet he's a hoot on a night out.
Logged
LeeTublin
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM »
He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind. 
Logged
T_Bone
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:00:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM
He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind. 

Why have steak when you can have omelette 

There's no comparison 
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:32:31 PM »
He has a nose that lights his way home.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:58:27 PM »
Massive fan of The Fall and Mark E Smith.

 :pope2:

Knows tons about him.

"Just corrected my first post - it would have been Mark's birthday today - not the anniversary of his death. Apologies - born March 5th 1957."







Oh.

 lost
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:40:27 PM »
Our very own Adolf Hitler/Mao Tse Tung 
Logged
Jake past
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:28:47 PM »
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join? :alastair:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join? :alastair:
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:56:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:58:27 PM
Massive fan of The Fall and Mark E Smith.

 :pope2:

Knows tons about him.

"Just corrected my first post - it would have been Mark's birthday today - not the anniversary of his death. Apologies - born March 5th 1957."







Oh.

 lost


🤣😂😅 . . . Quality
Logged
Jake past
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:57:43 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:51:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join? :alastair:
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈

Never been booted from flyme though Jimbo. Was there from the early days. Tried my best with Rob and I think he was trying to groom me. He just kept sending me emails saying tone it down you tinker. I just got bored and moved over here. jc
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:13:51 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 08:57:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:51:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join? :alastair:
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈

Never been booted from flyme though Jimbo. Was there from the early days. Tried my best with Rob and I think he was trying to groom me. He just kept sending me emails saying tone it down you tinker. I just got bored and moved over here. jc
You're nothing if you ain't been banned off  there, it should be a precondition of coming on here.💪😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jake past
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:21:08 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:13:51 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 08:57:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:51:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join? :alastair:
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈

Never been booted from flyme though Jimbo. Was there from the early days. Tried my best with Rob and I think he was trying to groom me. He just kept sending me emails saying tone it down you tinker. I just got bored and moved over here. jc
You're nothing if you ain't been banned off  there, it should be a precondition of coming on here.💪😄

I'm a failure. Please forgive padre  cry rava
Logged
Jake past
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 09:21:08 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:13:51 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 08:57:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:51:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 08:28:47 PM
Is this the place to apply for flyme rejects. Can I join? :alastair:
It would seem you already have, thought you were on the cob rejects board, don't worry I've got your back.👈

Never been booted from flyme though Jimbo. Was there from the early days. Tried my best with Rob and I think he was trying to groom me. He just kept sending me emails saying tone it down you tinker. I just got bored and moved over here. jc
You're nothing if you ain't been banned off  there, it should be a precondition of coming on here.💪😄

I'm a failure. Please forgive padre  cry rava
ambo te ignosce me

See.
Logged
Gingerpig
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 01:15:31 PM
Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.
I bet he's a hoot on a night out.


Bumped into him one night .......mrs asked "wtf Was that , said he creeped her out "
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 10:35:08 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 01:15:31 PM
Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.
I bet he's a hoot on a night out.


Bumped into him one night .......mrs asked "wtf Was that , said he creeped her out "
  :nige:
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:36:44 AM
Voice of all Boro fans. Superb image for our fans to portray to the world  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Watchu talkin about, Willis?  oleary
Logged
TechnoTronic
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:42:11 AM »
Last time i saw him was in Waford before the play off final.   In the hotel lobby and they had a camera on him, some lad walked past and shouted ya red nosed prick.   Probably someone off here 
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:44:20 AM »
No chance. For years on here people have slagged him and claim they would say it to his face, he goes to every game home and away and goes in pubs selling his rag. I very much doubt a cob member has ever confronted him. Most dont go to games, so couldnt anyway
Logged
NowThenTinHead

« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:09:29 PM »
https://twitter.com/rob_fmttm/status/1368149752139878404?s=09

Something to keep the kids away from the fireplace  mcl
Logged
