March 05, 2021, 05:08:48 PM
Author Topic: Robert Nichols  (Read 515 times)
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« on: Today at 05:26:24 AM »
Local Legend.
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:39:10 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 05:26:24 AM
Local Legend.
  :pope2:
Jake past
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:59:12 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 05:26:24 AM
Local Legend.

Got to be right up there with captain cook in my eyes. :pope2:
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:39 AM »
Best dressed man klins
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:08:10 AM »
Great singer
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:04 AM »
Who?
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:14 AM »
Captain Cock...
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:08:21 AM »
One of our own....♥️
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:11:42 AM »
Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:21:00 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:11:42 AM
Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club
He's too right wing for me, leave those immigrants and lefty cunts alone Rob. Dressing like a 18th century imperialist is just rubbing it in.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:36:44 AM »
Voice of all Boro fans. Superb image for our fans to portray to the world  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
John Theone
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:23:07 PM »
Never afraid to let his nose do the talking

 :like:
LeeTublin
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:57:07 PM »
Does he have a girlfriend ? 
Jake past
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:02:07 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:57:07 PM
Does he have a girlfriend ? 

Why, are you offer?  mcl
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:03:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:57:07 PM
Does he have a girlfriend ? 
Loads, wee gord, Harry Vegas, corgaih the cat, roofie1.♥️♥️
Logged
Teamboro
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:06:53 PM »
Voice of the Boro Fans  :alf: :gaz: :gaz:
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:15:31 PM »
Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.
I bet he's a hoot on a night out.
LeeTublin
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:16:46 PM »
He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind. 
T_Bone
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:00:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 01:16:46 PM
He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind. 

Why have steak when you can have omelette 

There's no comparison 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:32:31 PM »
He has a nose that lights his way home.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:58:27 PM »
Massive fan of The Fall and Mark E Smith.

 :pope2:

Knows tons about him.

"Just corrected my first post - it would have been Mark's birthday today - not the anniversary of his death. Apologies - born March 5th 1957."







Oh.

 lost
