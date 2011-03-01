Welcome,
March 05, 2021, 05:08:48 PM
Robert Nichols
Author
Topic: Robert Nichols (Read 515 times)
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 222
Bow Wow Wow
Robert Nichols
«
on:
Today
at 05:26:24 AM »
Local Legend.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 527
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:39:10 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Today
at 05:26:24 AM
Local Legend.
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 633
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:59:12 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Today
at 05:26:24 AM
Local Legend.
Got to be right up there with captain cook in my eyes.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 842
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:01:39 AM »
Best dressed man
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 417
Superstar
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:08:10 AM »
Great singer
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 427
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:12:04 AM »
Who?
thicko
Offline
Posts: 156
Seriously thick...
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:22:14 AM »
Captain Cock...
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 575
The ace face.
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:08:21 AM »
One of our own....♥️
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 498
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:11:42 AM »
Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 575
The ace face.
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:21:00 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:11:42 AM
Says what he thinks ... needs to curb is confrontational style when commenting on poor managers who are at the club
He's too right wing for me, leave those immigrants and lefty cunts alone Rob. Dressing like a 18th century imperialist is just rubbing it in.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 412
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:36:44 AM »
Voice of all Boro fans. Superb image for our fans to portray to the world
John Theone
Online
Posts: 58
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:23:07 PM »
Never afraid to let his nose do the talking
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 509
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:57:07 PM »
Does he have a girlfriend ?
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 633
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:02:07 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 12:57:07 PM
Does he have a girlfriend ?
Why, are you offer?
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 575
The ace face.
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:03:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 12:57:07 PM
Does he have a girlfriend ?
Loads, wee gord, Harry Vegas, corgaih the cat, roofie1.♥️♥️
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 238
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:06:53 PM »
Voice of the Boro Fans
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 222
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:15:31 PM »
Nice to see his whacky sense of humour and crazy antics are truly appreciated by his townfolk.
I bet he's a hoot on a night out.
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 509
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:16:46 PM »
He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind.
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 104
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:00:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 01:16:46 PM
He wont be having a Tomahawk steak by the looks of things. Not sure he could afford one mind.
Why have steak when you can have omelette
There's no comparison
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 890
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:32:31 PM »
He has a nose that lights his way home.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 734
Re: Robert Nichols
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:58:27 PM »
Massive fan of The Fall and Mark E Smith.
Knows tons about him.
"Just corrected my first post - it would have been Mark's birthday today - not the anniversary of his death. Apologies - born March 5th 1957."
Oh.
