March 05, 2021, 01:43:32 AM
Author Topic: Apparently  (Read 54 times)
vits
« on: Today at 12:25:29 AM »
Ecstasy effects your memory
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:36:51 AM »
Quote from: vits on Today at 12:25:29 AM
Ecstasy effects your memory

I remember you. I think....
Atomic Dog
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:54:04 AM »
Did I really just remember that 🤔

https://youtu.be/iqZwbuwPFiE

To be there at the time, the beginning halcyon day's, just read the comments on that video.

Amazing times then the populous get in on it, it's over.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:34 AM by Atomic Dog »
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:07:11 AM »
Atomic Dog
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:11:29 AM »
4:20, summed up perfectly

Enjoy:
https://youtu.be/h4-ssZFHifQ
Atomic Dog
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:33:15 AM »
An ephinay would be to see this live,

https://youtu.be/1Gobukd4y5s

 Nude night at the Hacienda

Being from a one Horse town and seeing the like,

 as well as living in the capital at the time.
