March 05, 2021, 01:43:32 AM
Apparently
Author
Topic: Apparently (Read 54 times)
vits
Offline
Posts: 4 499
Apparently

on:
Today
at 12:25:29 AM »
Ecstasy effects your memory
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 431
Re: Apparently

Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:36:51 AM »
Quote from: vits on
Today
at 12:25:29 AM
Ecstasy effects your memory
I remember you. I think....
Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 219
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Apparently

Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:54:04 AM »
Did I really just remember that 🤔
https://youtu.be/iqZwbuwPFiE
To be there at the time, the beginning halcyon day's, just read the comments on that video.
Amazing times then the populous get in on it, it's over.

Last Edit:
Today
at 01:04:34 AM by Atomic Dog

CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 733
Re: Apparently

Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:07:11 AM »
Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 219
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Apparently

Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:11:29 AM »
4:20, summed up perfectly
Enjoy:
https://youtu.be/h4-ssZFHifQ
Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 219
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Apparently

Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:33:15 AM »
An ephinay would be to see this live,
https://youtu.be/1Gobukd4y5s
Nude night at the Hacienda
Being from a one Horse town and seeing the like,
as well as living in the capital at the time.
