March 05, 2021, 01:36:30 PM
Author Topic: My mate STEELY being a right old wet lettuce on REDRAW  (Read 384 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 07:29:07 PM »
Asking for advice from the big lads about when theyre going to stop posting on COB and go full time on the RAW.




Man up and make your own decisions steely lad, dont be a follower all yer life  :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:36:46 PM »
Can we not just ignore that place? There is potential on here for the first time in years if we can avoid the petty personal bullshit.
Logged
Jake past
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:37:57 PM »
Yeah, leave it out Matty FFS  souey
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:38:04 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:36:46 PM
Can we not just ignore that place? There is potential on here for the first time in years if we can avoid the petty personal bullshit.


Youre right clem.





 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:42:30 PM »
Have you got a tent in both camps matty?
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM »
I still have once account left on the RAW


For surveillance purposes 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake past
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:46:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM
I still have once account left on the RAW


For surveillance purposes 

Yeah, that's why what you are referencing took place over a week ago and not in the context you put it in
Logged
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:46:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM
I still have once account left on the RAW


For surveillance purposes 


 I thought we were sharing that login!!


 

 mcl
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:47:57 PM »
He was shit at match threads anyway.

 :alastair:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:49:53 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 07:46:12 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM
I still have once account left on the RAW


For surveillance purposes 

Yeah, that's why what you are referencing took place over a week ago and not in the context you put it in



Did it actually happen? I was only guessing 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:51:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:38:04 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:36:46 PM
Can we not just ignore that place? There is potential on here for the first time in years if we can avoid the petty personal bullshit.


Youre right clem.





 
  lost
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:53:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:38:04 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:36:46 PM
Can we not just ignore that place? There is potential on here for the first time in years if we can avoid the petty personal bullshit.


Youre right clem.





 

REPORTED
Logged
Jake past
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:56:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:53 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 07:46:12 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM
I still have once account left on the RAW


For surveillance purposes 

Yeah, that's why what you are referencing took place over a week ago and not in the context you put it in



Did it actually happen? I was only guessing 
You know fine we'll what you're referencing. Steely said it was about time people stopped obsessing over what's said on other boards and just stick to one. Starting to sound like sour grapes from you Matty. To think I thought they were wrong to bin you over there.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:58:50 PM »
 monkey monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM »
Homeless
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:02:20 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 07:56:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:53 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 07:46:12 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM
I still have once account left on the RAW


For surveillance purposes 

Yeah, that's why what you are referencing took place over a week ago and not in the context you put it in



Did it actually happen? I was only guessing 
You know fine we'll what you're referencing. Steely said it was about time people stopped obsessing over what's said on other boards and just stick to one. Starting to sound like sour grapes from you Matty. To think I thought they were wrong to bin you over there.



Lighten up Jake FFS.


Does steely know youre double timing redraw?


 monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake past
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:04:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:02:20 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 07:56:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:53 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 07:46:12 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM
I still have once account left on the RAW


For surveillance purposes 

Yeah, that's why what you are referencing took place over a week ago and not in the context you put it in



Did it actually happen? I was only guessing 
You know fine we'll what you're referencing. Steely said it was about time people stopped obsessing over what's said on other boards and just stick to one. Starting to sound like sour grapes from you Matty. To think I thought they were wrong to bin you over there.



Lighten up Jake FFS.


Does steely know youre double timing redraw?


 monkey

I'm not, I swing both ways. 
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:04:52 PM »
Good lad  :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:34:19 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:29:07 PM
Asking for advice from the big lads about when theyre going to stop posting on COB and go full time on the RAW.




Man up and make your


 monkey...... poor cunt fancy not being able to think for yourself...... souey
Logged
LeeTublin
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:02:09 PM »
Theres more admin than users on Red Roar.  klins
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:34:04 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 01:02:09 PM
Theres more admin than users on Red Roar.  klins


 monkey True...
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:36:09 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 01:02:09 PM
Theres more admin than users on Red Roar.  klins

Wild horses wouldn't get me on that place.......   mcl
Logged
