John Theone
|
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?
You think that was a new poster?
It was clearly yet another "character" easily sussed by the boards resident 24 hours-a-day strangelings but if, say, someone genuine wanted to join and had only looked in for a couple of weeks would this place really have some kind of appeal?
Could that have been the intent of the "character" all along? That is, to create the impression of bullying and it being unwelcome on here?
New posters are welcome (and old ones as far as I care) - as long as they don't act like a cunt and follow the rules.
TechnoTronic
Wondered when that was going to appear again. JT will be back again soon.
Bet Clem had a copy on his ICloud
TechnoTronic
It was that liddle
No it wasnt
Yes it was
It was a blatant troll account from the first post.
Then just had a major meltdown and started posting loads of new threads about doing this place over.
John Theone
It was that liddle
No it wasnt
Yes it was
It was a blatant troll account from the first post.
Then just had a major meltdown and started posting loads of new threads about doing this place over.
I got two PM's from him which were very Liddle like
HuTcHyBoRo
(No subject)
« Sent to: John Theone on: March 01, 2021, 10:11:38 AM »
You are not John Pullen, I worked with him in the 90's in Holland, he does not do message boards.
Report To Admin
HuTcHyBoRo
(No subject)
« Sent to: John Theone on: Yesterday at 03:40:18 PM »
You been a prick all yer life?
Logged
LeeTublin
Yeh thats Lids had similar PMs cant stay away from the place.
headset
Yeh thats Lids had similar PMs cant stay away from the place.
Fucking hell..... well I suppose he has got form for not letting go of the past......
He will end up doing time the daft cunt......
