March 05, 2021, 05:41:05 AM
Author Topic: Where did big Carl go?  (Read 399 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 07:06:26 PM »
Vetted he was 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:07:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:06:26 PM
Vetted he was 


Binned or flounced?


 
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:09:00 PM »
Slotted




Steve spoke to him when he joined and knew he wasnt a troll though  souey souey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:10:07 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 02, 2021, 12:45:24 PM
All new posters have been communicated with personally and been checked out properly.

There are no duplicate accounts and no trolls in disguise at all on here.

Please stop the paranoia about new accounts. I'm fed up of new posters being chased away after a couple of days. It has to stop. 

Sort it.


 lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:13:43 PM »
 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM »
Will we get a statement from management explaining whats happened?
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:18:00 PM »
Theyve only just woke up  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM »
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:24:19 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?



Ffs  lost lost lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:27:19 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?

Certainly hope not.

But it was clear early on that this poster had some sort of agenda.

This place could do with some new posters and some more older posters to return like clem and robbso have. Now that the board has cleaned up a bit we might well see that happening.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:27:34 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?

You think that was a new poster?

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:31:57 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?

You think that was a new poster?

 
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:36:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:27:34 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?

You think that was a new poster?

 

It was clearly yet another "character" easily sussed by the boards resident 24 hours-a-day strangelings but if, say, someone genuine wanted to join and had only looked in for a couple of weeks would this place really have some kind of appeal?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:41:08 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:36:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:27:34 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?

You think that was a new poster?

 

It was clearly yet another "character" easily sussed by the boards resident 24 hours-a-day strangelings but if, say, someone genuine wanted to join and had only looked in for a couple of weeks would this place really have some kind of appeal?

Could that have been the intent of the "character" all along?  That is, to create the impression of bullying and it being unwelcome on here?

 

New posters are welcome (and old ones as far as I care) - as long as they don't act like a cunt and follow the rules.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
John Theone
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:07:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:41:08 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:36:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:27:34 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?

You think that was a new poster?

 

It was clearly yet another "character" easily sussed by the boards resident 24 hours-a-day strangelings but if, say, someone genuine wanted to join and had only looked in for a couple of weeks would this place really have some kind of appeal?

Could that have been the intent of the "character" all along?  That is, to create the impression of bullying and it being unwelcome on here?

 

New posters are welcome (and old ones as far as I care) - as long as they don't act like a cunt and follow the rules.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:49:41 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:07:46 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:41:08 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:36:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:27:34 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?

You think that was a new poster?

 

It was clearly yet another "character" easily sussed by the boards resident 24 hours-a-day strangelings but if, say, someone genuine wanted to join and had only looked in for a couple of weeks would this place really have some kind of appeal?

Could that have been the intent of the "character" all along?  That is, to create the impression of bullying and it being unwelcome on here?

 

New posters are welcome (and old ones as far as I care) - as long as they don't act like a cunt and follow the rules.



 jc
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TechnoTronic
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:49:41 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:07:46 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:41:08 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:36:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:27:34 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:22:22 PM
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?

You think that was a new poster?

 

It was clearly yet another "character" easily sussed by the boards resident 24 hours-a-day strangelings but if, say, someone genuine wanted to join and had only looked in for a couple of weeks would this place really have some kind of appeal?

Could that have been the intent of the "character" all along?  That is, to create the impression of bullying and it being unwelcome on here?

 

New posters are welcome (and old ones as far as I care) - as long as they don't act like a cunt and follow the rules.



 jc

Wondered when that was going to appear again.  JT will be back again soon.

Bet Clem had a copy on his ICloud 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 PM »
Clem is constructed out of fish unfortunately.

Some of the fish around "his" knees have started to go rotten, so "he" is limping a bit. "He' might take a while to show up on this thread.
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:28:54 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 07:07:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:06:26 PM
Vetted he was 


Binned or flounced?


 


I THINK HE IS HAVING AN EARLY NIGHT  sshhh
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:31:43 AM »
I once again missed all the action..... who did "big carl" turn out to be in the end.......anyone work it out....... :ponce:
