John Theone
So is this place now a Closed-Shop where anyone new gets pounced on?
You think that was a new poster?
It was clearly yet another "character" easily sussed by the boards resident 24 hours-a-day strangelings but if, say, someone genuine wanted to join and had only looked in for a couple of weeks would this place really have some kind of appeal?
Could that have been the intent of the "character" all along? That is, to create the impression of bullying and it being unwelcome on here?
New posters are welcome (and old ones as far as I care) - as long as they don't act like a cunt and follow the rules.
TechnoTronic
Wondered when that was going to appear again. JT will be back again soon.
Bet Clem had a copy on his ICloud
