Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 04, 2021, 08:51:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Gaffer  (Read 171 times)
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 274


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 05:35:27 PM »
We're delighted to confirm that Neil Warnock will remain as #Boro manager for 2021/22
Handshake
Red circle
White circle
 #UTB
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 274


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:42:24 PM »
Time will not allow me to post on both..

But good luck over there..

I will remain here..

 :homer:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 730



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:20:42 PM »
Great news.

Gives us a bit more stability and him a chance to build on what he has done so far.

I like him.

 :mido: jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 478


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:29:07 PM »
Gives us a great chance next season, especially once we get rid of the useless wage drain 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 567


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:33:57 PM »
This season's not over yet lads....⚽👍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 693


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:37:10 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:33:57 PM
This season's not over yet lads....⚽👍


Very optimistic of you fella.

I reckon we are already overachieving with a very average squad. But once everyone is fit and available you never know and maybe warnock could work his playoff magic.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 