March 04, 2021, 08:51:07 PM
The Gaffer
Author
Topic: The Gaffer (Read 170 times)
plazmuh
The Gaffer
We're delighted to confirm that Neil Warnock will remain as #Boro manager for 2021/22
plazmuh
Re: The Gaffer
Time will not allow me to post on both..
But good luck over there..
I will remain here..
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: The Gaffer
Great news.
Gives us a bit more stability and him a chance to build on what he has done so far.
I like him.
Itchy_ring
Re: The Gaffer
Gives us a great chance next season, especially once we get rid of the useless wage drain
Jimmy Cooper
Re: The Gaffer
This season's not over yet lads....⚽👍
King of the North
Re: The Gaffer
This season's not over yet lads....⚽👍
Very optimistic of you fella.
I reckon we are already overachieving with a very average squad. But once everyone is fit and available you never know and maybe warnock could work his playoff magic.
