March 04, 2021
Author Topic: Sir Captain Hindsight  (Read 104 times)
Flyers Nap
Today at 03:48:19 PM
Moving jobs to Darlo and a Freeport in Teesside isnt levelling up its giving up according to London Lawyer, Sir Captain Hindsight...

Good move to influence the Red wall voters :nige:
Itchy_ring
Today at 04:54:38 PM
Him and his mates are having an absolute mare  :wanker:
Jake past
Today at 06:17:47 PM
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Today at 03:48:19 PM
Moving jobs to Darlo and a Freeport in Teesside isnt levelling up its giving up according to London Lawyer, Sir Captain Hindsight...

Good move to influence the Red wall voters :nige:
Except he didn't actually say it like that though did he.  souey
