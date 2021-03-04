Welcome,
March 04, 2021
Sir Captain Hindsight
Topic: Sir Captain Hindsight
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 214
Sir Captain Hindsight
Today
at 03:48:19 PM »
Moving jobs to Darlo and a Freeport in Teesside isnt levelling up its giving up according to London Lawyer, Sir Captain Hindsight...
Good move to influence the Red wall voters
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 477
Re: Sir Captain Hindsight
Today
at 04:54:38 PM »
Him and his mates are having an absolute mare
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 627
Re: Sir Captain Hindsight
Today
at 06:17:47 PM »
Moving jobs to Darlo and a Freeport in Teesside isnt levelling up its giving up according to London Lawyer, Sir Captain Hindsight...
Good move to influence the Red wall voters
Except he didn't actually say it like that though did he.
