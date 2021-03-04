Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 04, 2021, 11:41:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Warnock  (Read 36 times)
Teamboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 236



View Profile
« on: Today at 11:07:26 AM »
Signed another season contract 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 521


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:25:29 AM »
Great news.

 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 410


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:27:30 AM »
Thought as much. He wants to be loved 
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 997


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:36:13 AM »
 :like:

But he needs to get a proper keeper in.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 