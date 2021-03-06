Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cricket v India going well!!!  (Read 511 times)
Gramsci
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:07:37 AM »
then Pope - he is not ready for test cricket yet. Much like Bairstow...not looked confident at any stage...edgy as fuck all the time. Needs time in the county game this summer to be even considered for the Ashes.
We are fucking wank
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:15:31 AM »
Start the bus! They individually and collectively should be ashamed of themselves.
Gramsci
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:19:19 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 09:15:31 AM
Start the bus! They individually and collectively should be ashamed of themselves.

Pathetic innit.
Foakes and Lawrence should just treat this like a T20 now. Why the fuck not
King of the North
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:12:20 AM »
Ive thrown the towel in now. Currently having a coffee watching modern family then its back outside on my tractor.


Uncle Marbles
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:42:11 AM »
Sir Geoff would still do better than these clowns

"England batting" is now synonymous with "another collapse"

