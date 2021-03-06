Welcome,
Cricket v India going well!!!
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Cricket v India going well!!! (Read 511 times)
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 426
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 09:07:37 AM »
then Pope - he is not ready for test cricket yet. Much like Bairstow...not looked confident at any stage...edgy as fuck all the time. Needs time in the county game this summer to be even considered for the Ashes.
We are fucking wank
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 757
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 09:15:31 AM »
Start the bus! They individually and collectively should be ashamed of themselves.
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 426
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 09:19:19 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:15:31 AM
Start the bus! They individually and collectively should be ashamed of themselves.
Pathetic innit.
Foakes and Lawrence should just treat this like a T20 now. Why the fuck not
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 700
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 10:12:20 AM »
Ive thrown the towel in now. Currently having a coffee watching modern family then its back outside on my tractor.
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 127
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 10:42:11 AM »
Sir Geoff would still do better than these clowns
"England batting" is now synonymous with "another collapse"
Logged
