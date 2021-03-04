Welcome,
March 06, 2021, 08:44:57 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com
Cricket v India going well!!!
Author
Topic: Cricket v India going well!!! (Read 462 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Cricket v India going well!!!
«
on:
March 04, 2021, 06:28:18 AM
England 3 wickets down in the first hour! Crawley, Siblet and Root back in the hutch. No real improvement on the abysmal form shown in the series with our batting. 49-3 currently
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
March 04, 2021, 07:02:56 AM
74-3 lunch. Bairstow and Stokes batting well
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 695
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
March 04, 2021, 08:48:20 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 04, 2021, 07:02:56 AM
74-3 lunch. Bairstow and Stokes batting well
Stokes looks like he fancies it.
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 695
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
March 04, 2021, 09:10:01 AM
Stokes gone!!
Be lucky to get over 150 on the board at this rate
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #4 on:
March 04, 2021, 09:50:34 AM
Another collapse from the english batsman.....if and its a big if we can reach 250 we might have something to go with........ 200 or less and we are once again fucked....
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #5 on:
March 04, 2021, 10:20:14 AM
Dare I say it? Lawrence and Pope looking pretty good. 166-5
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #6 on:
March 04, 2021, 10:26:12 AM
Grrrrr! Spoke too soon.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #7 on:
March 04, 2021, 10:28:23 AM
You sure did...... i would swing now and see what we can get.... rather than fuck about trying to keep strike and still get out ......
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #8 on:
March 04, 2021, 10:40:27 AM
another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #9 on:
March 04, 2021, 06:46:08 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on March 04, 2021, 07:26:46 AM
Crickets for old men,
with plenty of time on their hands
, in my opinion.
Says the man who appears to filled up the board with thread starters
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #10 on:
March 04, 2021, 06:48:24 PM
Quote from: headset on March 04, 2021, 10:40:27 AM
another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....
Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.
That Kohl is a wanker, mind
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #11 on:
March 04, 2021, 07:03:11 PM
Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly...
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 695
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #12 on:
March 04, 2021, 07:03:28 PM
We need to see what they can get to in their innings. If we get a few out before lunch it could get interesting and 200 might not seem such a poor total
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #13 on:
March 04, 2021, 07:30:46 PM
Quote from: King of the North on March 04, 2021, 07:03:28 PM
We need to see what they can get to in their innings. If we get a few out before lunch it could get interesting and 200 might not seem such a poor total
I hope you are right....got up at fucking 5 am to watch a bit of a shit shower. Hardly any of the dismissals were to jaffas, more a case of batsmen getting themselves out by not doing the basics correctly than it was Indian bowlers getting us out.
That Axar has been excellent mind....so accurate all the time and the pressure that he builds is what gets them out
Logged
thicko
Offline
Posts: 156
Seriously thick...
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #14 on:
March 04, 2021, 07:34:22 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 04, 2021, 07:03:11 PM
Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly...
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 736
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #15 on:
March 04, 2021, 07:49:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 04, 2021, 07:30:46 PM
I hope you are right....got up at fucking 5 am to watch a bit of a shit shower.
Is that a porn thing?
Or defective plumbing?
Or both?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 05:24:09 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on March 04, 2021, 06:48:24 PM
Quote from: headset on March 04, 2021, 10:40:27 AM
another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....
Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.
That Kohl is a wanker, mind
Correct we now lack one decent opening batsman...never mind the two that you need to become a major force in world cricket.....I will say this about all sides.......its what you do away from home and, not at home that decides how good you are... Not helped now by doctored pitches but look at those Aussie teams of yesteryear......untouchable home and away back then. regardless of conditions....
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 05:27:03 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 04, 2021, 07:03:11 PM
Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly...
Yep, I can see them pilling the runs on as appose to us.....taking early wickets........didn't look anything wrong with the pitch yesterday...our batsman just never turned up....
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:59:50 AM »
Got one early on......need a couple more early on to convince me...its game on.... I know Koli is cunt but we need him knocking over early he can take the game away from us quickly....
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 06:15:00 AM »
Quack quack.....get in Kohli out.......is it game on..... we are about to find out......great start to the morning's play.....CMON ENGLAND
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:48 AM »
Great start by us this morning. Showing some real grit and determination. Need Rohit out, he has been the big difference between the teams
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 07:05:09 AM »
That was a big wicket... them two looked to be getting things moving...... You man Rohit is still in...... that said we are heading in the right direction....
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 08:25:47 AM »
Bess is the weak link here. Take him off. May as well get Root on...in such a low scoring game you should only get 3 overs to get into rhythm, if you don't find it and are leaking runs, fuck off to fine leg
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:01 AM »
Some poor selection going on here - 3 seamers on a spinning pitch last time out and one front line seamer on a seaming pitch this time. Stokes will put his heart and soul into every delivery and bowl the odd jaffa, but has he got a 5 for in hime...perhaps not nowadays.
This session could take the game away from us here
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 695
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:39 AM »
If we manage to get pant and rohit out in the next hour or so then its still game on.
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:12 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:34:01 AM
Some poor selection going on here - 3 seamers on a spinning pitch last time out and one front line seamer on a seaming pitch this time. Stokes will put his heart and soul into every delivery and bowl the odd jaffa, but has he got a 5 for in hime...perhaps not nowadays.
This session could take the game away from us here
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 695
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:44 AM »
Bye rohit.
Get into them Ben lad.
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:50 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Yesterday
at 08:40:44 AM
Bye rohit.
Get into them Ben lad.
Stoke has got the shits as well
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 412
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 08:51:50 AM »
Makes the run up look odd when you are trying to nip yer cheeks
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 438
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:22 AM »
Cracking game, good to see wickets not favouring the batsmen.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 12:17:58 PM »
If we can get these last few out in under 50 more runs... Then we can still make a game of it....providing someone steps up with a special second innings with the bat and others contribute,,,,,
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 05:26:47 AM »
Need to keep this lead under 150 to have the slightest sniff of a chance in this game...imo.
Big morning for the English bowlers....... CMON....
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 06:21:07 AM »
That's us fucked now bar a miracle,,,,,never mind these tests away from home do kill some time on night shifts......so all is not that bad.....
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 192
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 07:31:22 AM »
Some of these guys are batting for their reputation now. I can see 300+ and a naughty chase for India.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 07:52:24 AM »
That should be the end of Bairstow's Test career.
Pathetic. 3 ducks in 4 innings
Fuck off
Logged
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 294
Easy now
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 07:55:55 AM »
Pathetic by Barstow, really .
He has always looked, even when doing well, like a man on the edge.
He never looks quite right.
Logged
Up yours
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 07:57:03 AM »
It must be all in their fucking heads. Basics against spin is either get right forward to the pitch or right back in the crease. We were taught that at school. England batsmen's feet planted like tree trunks and caught like rabbits in headlights
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 07:58:40 AM »
The game will likely be over today. 12-2. Shocking performance yet again. Lose by an innings looking likely
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 07:58:46 AM »
Quote from: Clive Road on
Today
at 07:55:55 AM
Pathetic by Barstow, really .
He has always looked, even when doing well, like a man on the edge.
He never looks quite right.
agreed. Excellent with the white ball....heads gone in the test format. He won't get back in the test team now.
The only thing now is that Root goes on the attack and sweeps them to fuck and scores a double
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 192
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 07:59:17 AM »
Its beyond comprehensible now.
Their mental mindset is shot to pieces.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 08:00:12 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 07:58:40 AM
The game will likely be over today. 12-2. Shocking performance yet again. Lose by an innings looking likely
Could well happen....after winning the toss and bat first
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 08:02:36 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 07:59:17 AM
Its beyond comprehensible now.
Their mental mindset is shot to pieces.
Bess has been a huge weak link.....bizarre really after getting Kohli the way he did in the first match.
Rashid would have been lethal on these pitches - was he not considered or isn't he playing red ball for England?
He can whack it lower down the order as well
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 08:10:15 AM »
fucking hell that was unlucky for Sibley
Logged
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 294
Easy now
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 08:11:37 AM »
These 2 may as well go for it
Logged
Up yours
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 08:12:15 AM »
Rashid not playing red ball, shame really. We will be lucky to get 100 in this innings!
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 08:15:12 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 08:12:15 AM
Rashid not playing red ball, shame really. We will be lucky to get 100 in this innings!
Massive shame, he would have been a constant threat out here
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 423
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 08:21:29 AM »
Stokes
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 756
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 08:26:25 AM »
The England batsman, could have a cup of coffee/ tea made as they go out to bat and it would still be hot after their innings.
Poor poor performance.
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 695
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 08:27:36 AM »
3 day tests are the future
Logged
