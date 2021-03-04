Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 753





Posts: 1 753 Cricket v India going well!!! « on: March 04, 2021, 06:28:18 AM » England 3 wickets down in the first hour! Crawley, Siblet and Root back in the hutch. No real improvement on the abysmal form shown in the series with our batting. 49-3 currently Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 154





Posts: 1 154 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #4 on: March 04, 2021, 09:50:34 AM » Another collapse from the english batsman.....if and its a big if we can reach 250 we might have something to go with........ 200 or less and we are once again fucked.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 154





Posts: 1 154 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #7 on: March 04, 2021, 10:28:23 AM » You sure did...... i would swing now and see what we can get.... rather than fuck about trying to keep strike and still get out ...... Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 415







Posts: 8 415 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #10 on: March 04, 2021, 06:48:24 PM » Quote from: headset on March 04, 2021, 10:40:27 AM another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....



Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.



That Kohl is a wanker, mind Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.That Kohl is a wanker, mind Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 753





Posts: 1 753 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #11 on: March 04, 2021, 07:03:11 PM » Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly... Logged

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 694





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 694Duckyfuzz Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #12 on: March 04, 2021, 07:03:28 PM » We need to see what they can get to in their innings. If we get a few out before lunch it could get interesting and 200 might not seem such a poor total



Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 415







Posts: 8 415 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #13 on: March 04, 2021, 07:30:46 PM » Quote from: King of the North on March 04, 2021, 07:03:28 PM We need to see what they can get to in their innings. If we get a few out before lunch it could get interesting and 200 might not seem such a poor total







I hope you are right....got up at fucking 5 am to watch a bit of a shit shower. Hardly any of the dismissals were to jaffas, more a case of batsmen getting themselves out by not doing the basics correctly than it was Indian bowlers getting us out.

That Axar has been excellent mind....so accurate all the time and the pressure that he builds is what gets them out I hope you are right....got up at fucking 5 am to watch a bit of a shit shower. Hardly any of the dismissals were to jaffas, more a case of batsmen getting themselves out by not doing the basics correctly than it was Indian bowlers getting us out.That Axar has been excellent mind....so accurate all the time and the pressure that he builds is what gets them out Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 154





Posts: 1 154 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:24:09 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on March 04, 2021, 06:48:24 PM Quote from: headset on March 04, 2021, 10:40:27 AM another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....



Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.



That Kohl is a wanker, mind

Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.That Kohl is a wanker, mind

Correct we now lack one decent opening batsman...never mind the two that you need to become a major force in world cricket.....I will say this about all sides.......its what you do away from home and, not at home that decides how good you are... Not helped now by doctored pitches but look at those Aussie teams of yesteryear......untouchable home and away back then. regardless of conditions.... Correct we now lack one decent opening batsman...never mind the two that you need to become a major force in world cricket.....I will say this about all sides.......its what you do away from home and, not at home that decides how good you are... Not helped now by doctored pitches but look at those Aussie teams of yesteryear......untouchable home and away back then. regardless of conditions.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 154





Posts: 1 154 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:59:50 AM » Got one early on......need a couple more early on to convince me...its game on.... I know Koli is cunt but we need him knocking over early he can take the game away from us quickly.... Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 753





Posts: 1 753 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:25:48 AM » Great start by us this morning. Showing some real grit and determination. Need Rohit out, he has been the big difference between the teams Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 154





Posts: 1 154 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:05:09 AM » That was a big wicket... them two looked to be getting things moving...... You man Rohit is still in...... that said we are heading in the right direction.... Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 415







Posts: 8 415 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:25:47 AM » Bess is the weak link here. Take him off. May as well get Root on...in such a low scoring game you should only get 3 overs to get into rhythm, if you don't find it and are leaking runs, fuck off to fine leg Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 415







Posts: 8 415 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:34:01 AM »

This session could take the game away from us here Some poor selection going on here - 3 seamers on a spinning pitch last time out and one front line seamer on a seaming pitch this time. Stokes will put his heart and soul into every delivery and bowl the odd jaffa, but has he got a 5 for in hime...perhaps not nowadays.This session could take the game away from us here Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 415







Posts: 8 415 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:34:01 AM

This session could take the game away from us here

Some poor selection going on here - 3 seamers on a spinning pitch last time out and one front line seamer on a seaming pitch this time. Stokes will put his heart and soul into every delivery and bowl the odd jaffa, but has he got a 5 for in hime...perhaps not nowadays.This session could take the game away from us here





Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 154





Posts: 1 154 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 12:17:58 PM » If we can get these last few out in under 50 more runs... Then we can still make a game of it....providing someone steps up with a special second innings with the bat and others contribute,,,,, Logged