Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 751





Posts: 1 751 Cricket v India going well!!! « on: Yesterday at 06:28:18 AM » England 3 wickets down in the first hour! Crawley, Siblet and Root back in the hutch. No real improvement on the abysmal form shown in the series with our batting. 49-3 currently Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 AM » Another collapse from the english batsman.....if and its a big if we can reach 250 we might have something to go with........ 200 or less and we are once again fucked.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 AM » You sure did...... i would swing now and see what we can get.... rather than fuck about trying to keep strike and still get out ...... Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 411







Posts: 8 411 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:40:27 AM another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....



Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.



That Kohl is a wanker, mind Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.That Kohl is a wanker, mind Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 751





Posts: 1 751 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:03:11 PM » Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly... Logged

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 693





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 693Duckyfuzz Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:03:28 PM » We need to see what they can get to in their innings. If we get a few out before lunch it could get interesting and 200 might not seem such a poor total



Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 411







Posts: 8 411 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM » Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 07:03:28 PM We need to see what they can get to in their innings. If we get a few out before lunch it could get interesting and 200 might not seem such a poor total







I hope you are right....got up at fucking 5 am to watch a bit of a shit shower. Hardly any of the dismissals were to jaffas, more a case of batsmen getting themselves out by not doing the basics correctly than it was Indian bowlers getting us out.

That Axar has been excellent mind....so accurate all the time and the pressure that he builds is what gets them out I hope you are right....got up at fucking 5 am to watch a bit of a shit shower. Hardly any of the dismissals were to jaffas, more a case of batsmen getting themselves out by not doing the basics correctly than it was Indian bowlers getting us out.That Axar has been excellent mind....so accurate all the time and the pressure that he builds is what gets them out Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #16 on: Today at 05:24:09 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:40:27 AM another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....



Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.



That Kohl is a wanker, mind

Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.That Kohl is a wanker, mind

Correct we now lack one decent opening batsman...never mind the two that you need to become a major force in world cricket.....I will say this about all sides.......its what you do away from home and, not at home that decides how good you are... Not helped now by doctored pitches but look at those Aussie teams of yesteryear......untouchable home and away back then. regardless of conditions.... Correct we now lack one decent opening batsman...never mind the two that you need to become a major force in world cricket.....I will say this about all sides.......its what you do away from home and, not at home that decides how good you are... Not helped now by doctored pitches but look at those Aussie teams of yesteryear......untouchable home and away back then. regardless of conditions.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:27:03 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:03:11 PM Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly...





Yep, I can see them pilling the runs on as appose to us.....taking early wickets........didn't look anything wrong with the pitch yesterday...our batsman just never turned up.... Yep, I can see them pilling the runs on as appose to us.....taking early wickets........didn't look anything wrong with the pitch yesterday...our batsman just never turned up.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:59:50 AM » Got one early on......need a couple more early on to convince me...its game on.... I know Koli is cunt but we need him knocking over early he can take the game away from us quickly.... Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 751





Posts: 1 751 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #20 on: Today at 06:25:48 AM » Great start by us this morning. Showing some real grit and determination. Need Rohit out, he has been the big difference between the teams Logged