Author Topic: Cricket v India going well!!!  (Read 261 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Yesterday at 06:28:18 AM »
England 3 wickets down in the first hour! Crawley, Siblet and Root back in the hutch. No real improvement on the abysmal form shown in the series with our batting. 49-3 currently
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:02:56 AM »
74-3 lunch. Bairstow and Stokes batting well
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:48:20 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:02:56 AM
74-3 lunch. Bairstow and Stokes batting well

Stokes looks like he fancies it.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:10:01 AM »
Stokes gone!!

Be lucky to get over 150 on the board at this rate
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 AM »
Another collapse from the english batsman.....if and its a big if we can reach 250 we might have something to go with........ 200 or less and we are once again fucked....
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:20:14 AM »
Dare I say it? Lawrence and Pope looking pretty good. 166-5
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 AM »
Grrrrr! Spoke too soon.
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 AM »
You sure did...... i would swing now and see what we can get.... rather than fuck about trying to keep strike and still get out ......
headset
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:40:27 AM »
another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....
Gramsci
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:46:08 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 07:26:46 AM
Crickets for old men, with plenty of time on their hands, in my opinion.

Says the man who appears to filled up the board with thread starters  mcl
Gramsci
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:40:27 AM
another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....

Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.

That Kohl is a wanker, mind  :wanker:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:03:11 PM »
Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly...
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:03:28 PM »
We need to see what they can get to in their innings.  If we get a few out before lunch it could get interesting and 200 might not seem such a poor total

Gramsci
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 07:03:28 PM
We need to see what they can get to in their innings.  If we get a few out before lunch it could get interesting and 200 might not seem such a poor total



I hope you are right....got up at fucking 5 am to watch a bit of a shit shower. Hardly any of the dismissals were to jaffas, more a case of batsmen getting themselves out by not doing the basics correctly than it was Indian bowlers getting us out.
That Axar has been excellent mind....so accurate all the time and the pressure that he builds is what gets them out
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:03:11 PM
Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly...



 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:49:09 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM

I hope you are right....got up at fucking 5 am to watch a bit of a shit shower.


Is that a porn thing?

Or defective plumbing?

Or both?

 :pd:
headset
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:24:09 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:40:27 AM
another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....

Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.

That Kohl is a wanker, mind  :wanker:

Correct we now lack one decent opening batsman...never mind the two that you need to become a major force in world cricket.....I will say this about all sides.......its what you do away from home and, not at home that decides how good you are... Not helped now by doctored pitches but look at those Aussie teams of yesteryear......untouchable home and away back then. regardless of conditions....
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:27:03 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:03:11 PM
Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly...


Yep, I can see them pilling the runs on as appose to us.....taking early wickets........didn't look anything wrong with the pitch yesterday...our batsman just never turned up.... :like:
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:59:50 AM »
Got one early on......need a couple more early on to convince me...its game on.... I know Koli is cunt but we need him knocking over early he can take the game away from us quickly....
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:15:00 AM »
Quack quack.....get in Kohli out.......is it game on..... we are about to find out......great start to the morning's play.....CMON ENGLAND
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:25:48 AM »
Great start by us this morning. Showing some real grit and determination. Need Rohit out, he has been the big difference between the teams
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:05:09 AM »
That was a big wicket... them two looked to be getting things moving...... You man Rohit is still in...... that said we are heading in the right direction.... :like:
