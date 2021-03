Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 749 Cricket v India going well!!! « on: Today at 06:28:18 AM » England 3 wickets down in the first hour! Crawley, Siblet and Root back in the hutch. No real improvement on the abysmal form shown in the series with our batting. 49-3 currently Logged

Posts: 1 123 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:50:34 AM » Another collapse from the english batsman.....if and its a big if we can reach 250 we might have something to go with........ 200 or less and we are once again fucked.... Logged

Posts: 1 123 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:28:23 AM » You sure did...... i would swing now and see what we can get.... rather than fuck about trying to keep strike and still get out ...... Logged

Posts: 8 410 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:48:24 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 10:40:27 AM another down..... we are fucking garbage when Root fails with the bat....



Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.



That Kohl is a wanker, mind Strauss summed it up afterwards - the basis of test match batting is built on solid defensive foundations....England have not shown that and like he said, he has seen no improvement in the defensive basics in the three tests they have been here.That Kohl is a wanker, mind Logged

Posts: 1 749 Re: Cricket v India going well!!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:03:11 PM » Can see India piling on the runs tomorrow. I would guess the only runs we collectively have is Delhi Belly... Logged