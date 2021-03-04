Welcome,
March 04, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cricket v India going well!!!
Author
Topic: Cricket v India going well!!!
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 750
Cricket v India going well!!!
England 3 wickets down in the first hour! Crawley, Siblet and Root back in the hutch. No real improvement on the abysmal form shown in the series with our batting. 49-3 currently
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 750
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
74-3 lunch. Bairstow and Stokes batting well
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 110
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
Crickets for old men, with plenty of time on their hands, in my opinion.
King of the North
Posts: 1 690
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
Stokes looks like he fancies it.
King of the North
Posts: 1 690
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket v India going well!!!
Stokes gone!!
Be lucky to get over 150 on the board at this rate
