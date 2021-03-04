Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cricket v India going well!!!  (Read 65 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 06:28:18 AM »
England 3 wickets down in the first hour! Crawley, Siblet and Root back in the hutch. No real improvement on the abysmal form shown in the series with our batting. 49-3 currently
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:02:56 AM »
74-3 lunch. Bairstow and Stokes batting well
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:26:46 AM »
Crickets for old men, with plenty of time on their hands, in my opinion.
King of the North
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:20 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 07:02:56 AM
74-3 lunch. Bairstow and Stokes batting well

Stokes looks like he fancies it.
King of the North
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:10:01 AM »
Stokes gone!!

Be lucky to get over 150 on the board at this rate
