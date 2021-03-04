Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cricket v India going well!!!  (Read 14 times)
« on: Today at 06:28:18 AM »
England 3 wickets down in the first hour! Crawley, Siblet and Root back in the hutch. No real improvement on the abysmal form shown in the series with our batting. 49-3 currently
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:02:56 AM »
74-3 lunch. Bairstow and Stokes batting well
