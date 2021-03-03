Robbso

Championship « on: March 03, 2021, 11:36:09 PM » Results not great tonight

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Championship « Reply #1 on: March 03, 2021, 11:42:11 PM » We have to play four of the teams above us, and hopefully we are getting the new signings up to speed at the right time.

Bud Wiser

Re: Championship « Reply #2 on: March 03, 2021, 11:49:14 PM » 10 man Rotherham scoring a 97th minute winner v Sheff Wed was certainly a great result as far as I'm concerned.

John Theone

Re: Championship « Reply #3 on: March 04, 2021, 12:32:21 AM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 03, 2021, 11:49:14 PM 10 man Rotherham scoring a 97th minute winner v Sheff Wed was certainly a great result as far as I'm concerned.



Agree - the cheating sods should have been relegated last year



Agree - the cheating sods should have been relegated last year

Nice little club Rotherham - town itself not so good like

headset

Re: Championship « Reply #4 on: March 04, 2021, 10:12:05 AM » Sets us up for needing the three points Saturday......... I do think Barnsley have probably peaked a bit too early

John Theone

Re: Championship « Reply #6 on: March 04, 2021, 10:45:34 AM » Quote from: headset on March 04, 2021, 10:12:05 AM Sets us up for needing the three points Saturday......... I do think Barnsley have probably peaked a bit too early



Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yet



Every game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch



Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yet

Every game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch

Robbso

Re: Championship « Reply #7 on: March 04, 2021, 10:52:56 AM » Good side Barnsley, Im surprised how good they are.

headset

Re: Championship « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:54:17 AM » Quote from: John Theone on March 04, 2021, 10:45:34 AM Quote from: headset on March 04, 2021, 10:12:05 AM Sets us up for needing the three points Saturday......... I do think Barnsley have probably peaked a bit too early



Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yet



Every game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch





Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yetEvery game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch

Yet......I just think they will buckle in the run-in....... they always say it's better to go on that unbeaten run in the last 10 games of a run in and, not the games before...... they do look good though I will give u that........i can see them hitting a daft 3 or so game poor spell that might just cost them...

Robbso

Re: Championship « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:15:42 AM » I thought Reading would have collapsed by now, Cardiff flying under McCarthy. To be fair I didnt expect us to be anywhere near this season.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Championship « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:07:23 AM » Top half of the table would have been a decent season under the circumstances, the fact we are pushing for a play off place is amazing with the strikers we have. Of course the mini Geordies amongst our supporters will say it was a shit season.🙄