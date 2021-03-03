Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Championship  (Read 270 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 420


« on: March 03, 2021, 11:36:09 PM »
Results not great tonight
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 568


The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: March 03, 2021, 11:42:11 PM »
We have to play four of the teams above us, and hopefully we are getting the new signings up to speed at the right time.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 204

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: March 03, 2021, 11:49:14 PM »
10 man Rotherham scoring a 97th minute winner v Sheff Wed was certainly a great result as far as I'm concerned.
John Theone
Posts: 55


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:32:21 AM »
Agree - the cheating sods should have been relegated last year

Nice little club Rotherham - town itself not so good like
headset
Posts: 1 138


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 AM »
Sets us up for needing the three points Saturday......... I do think Barnsley have probably peaked a bit too early
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 519


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:21:38 AM »
Owls are getting relegated this year
John Theone
Posts: 55


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:12:05 AM
Sets us up for needing the three points Saturday......... I do think Barnsley have probably peaked a bit too early

Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yet

Every game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch

Robbso
Posts: 14 420


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 AM »
Good side Barnsley, Im surprised how good they are.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 410



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:07:57 AM »
Great accent. How thick is eet?
headset
Posts: 1 138


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:54:17 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 10:45:34 AM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:12:05 AM
Sets us up for needing the three points Saturday......... I do think Barnsley have probably peaked a bit too early

Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yet

Every game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch

Yet......I just think they will buckle in the run-in....... they always say it's better to go on that unbeaten run in the last 10 games of a run in and, not the games before...... they do look good though I will give u that........i can see them hitting a daft 3 or so game poor spell that might just cost them... :like:
Robbso
Posts: 14 420


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:15:42 AM »
I thought Reading would have collapsed by now, Cardiff flying under McCarthy. To be fair I didnt expect us to be anywhere near this season.
