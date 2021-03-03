Robbso

Championship « on: March 03, 2021, 11:36:09 PM » Results not great tonight

Jimmy Cooper
Re: Championship « Reply #1 on: March 03, 2021, 11:42:11 PM » We have to play four of the teams above us, and hopefully we are getting the new signings up to speed at the right time.

Bud Wiser
Re: Championship « Reply #2 on: March 03, 2021, 11:49:14 PM » 10 man Rotherham scoring a 97th minute winner v Sheff Wed was certainly a great result as far as I'm concerned.

John Theone
Re: Championship « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:32:21 AM »



Agree - the cheating sods should have been relegated last year



Nice little club Rotherham - town itself not so good like Agree - the cheating sods should have been relegated last yearNice little club Rotherham - town itself not so good like Logged

headset
Re: Championship « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 AM » Sets us up for needing the three points Saturday......... I do think Barnsley have probably peaked a bit too early

John Theone
Re: Championship « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 AM »



Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yet



Every game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch



Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yetEvery game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch Logged

Robbso
Re: Championship « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 AM » Good side Barnsley, Im surprised how good they are.

headset
Re: Championship « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:54:17 AM »



Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yet



Every game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch





Barnsley show no signs of having peaked yetEvery game is a must win from now until we are hopelessly out of touch

Yet......I just think they will buckle in the run-in....... they always say it's better to go on that unbeaten run in the last 10 games of a run in and, not the games before...... they do look good though I will give u that........i can see them hitting a daft 3 or so game poor spell that might just cost them... Yet......I just think they will buckle in the run-in....... they always say it's better to go on that unbeaten run in the last 10 games of a run in and, not the games before...... they do look good though I will give u that........i can see them hitting a daft 3 or so game poor spell that might just cost them... Logged