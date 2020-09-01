Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Championship  (Read 62 times)
Robbso
Yesterday at 11:36:09 PM
Results not great tonight
Jimmy Cooper
Yesterday at 11:42:11 PM
We have to play four of the teams above us, and hopefully we are getting the new signings up to speed at the right time.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bud Wiser
Yesterday at 11:49:14 PM
10 man Rotherham scoring a 97th minute winner v Sheff Wed was certainly a great result as far as I'm concerned.
John Theone
Today at 12:32:21 AM
Agree - the cheating sods should have been relegated last year

Nice little club Rotherham - town itself not so good like
