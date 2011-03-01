|
|
|
|
|
myboro
|
If by your lot you mean Blair/Brown I agree but I read that article and they all welcome new jobs but the evidence from previous experience is it just means somewhere else loses (No Silver Bullet). Now on the Treasury to Darlo it is the same but great news as the loser is London.
Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto.
"Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019
And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.
Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.
By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?
A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.
Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
John Theone
|
If by your lot you mean Blair/Brown I agree but I read that article and they all welcome new jobs but the evidence from previous experience is it just means somewhere else loses (No Silver Bullet). Now on the Treasury to Darlo it is the same but great news as the loser is London.
Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto.
"Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019
And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.
Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.
By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?
A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.
Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing
Real Investment?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
myboro
|
You really cant stand it can you Liebour beaten all ends up again just the local elections to come to hammer the final nails in. Oh by the way up till the last election I had always voted Labour.
At the moment I really do not care as Stamer is not Labour (Back to Blair/Mandelson) who will do fuck all for the Regions/Working people who need help. I will not feel a thing if they get wiped away, may even have wry smile so you are wrong.
Will look at anyone who votes Consertvative after 130,000 deaths and worst economic respone to COVID as a Muppet. (Media manipulated Murdoch Puppet)
No pay rise Today for key workers and no excuse for that as they are using the Magic Money Tree
2017 was the chance for real change, 2019 was lost on the change of Brexit policy
But did you know they are printing money?
Whilst happy Teesside should see new jobs, do you agree these are most likely lost somewhere else?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Theone
|
Well Sir Ben doesn't reckon its just moving jobs
But I guess you would know
Nothing in that link states jobs do not move. Have a read here to see what happened last time with the same FreePorts zones encourage displacement
Old study that - 10 years out of date and pre Brexit
Are you Corcaigh the Cat BTW?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?
"Could", you don't even know yourself. In a nutshell labour have done fuck all of any consequence in this area for decades,they might have been some small improvements as part of an overall nationwide programme, but what tangible
Improvements to the economy and social improvements to this area did we see. Read my posts again, I'm explaining why labour got rejected by its core vote, it's now a party of minority issues run by a southern middle class elite. You clearly have no political intelligence .
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?
"Could", you don't even know yourself. In a nutshell labour have done fuck all of any consequence in this area for decades,they might have been some small improvements as part of an overall nationwide programme, but what tangible
Improvements to the economy and social improvements to this area did we see. Read my posts again, I'm explaining why labour got rejected by its core vote, it's now a party of minority issues run by a southern middle class elite. You clearly have no political intelligence .
I used the word "could" to acknowledge that there are other points of view. This appears to have gone above your head. As has most of this discussion. You clearly have no basic level of comprehension.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?
"Could", you don't even know yourself. In a nutshell labour have done fuck all of any consequence in this area for decades,they might have been some small improvements as part of an overall nationwide programme, but what tangible
Improvements to the economy and social improvements to this area did we see. Read my posts again, I'm explaining why labour got rejected by its core vote, it's now a party of minority issues run by a southern middle class elite. You clearly have no political intelligence .
I used the word "could" to acknowledge that there are other points of view. This appears to have gone above your head. As has most of this discussion. You clearly have no basic level of comprehension.
And you have no comprehension about why labour have failed. You constantly ignore points made as to why people won't vote for them to keep banging on about what they might have done in the past. Get of to fmttm with the other idiots.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Burdend everyone with debt yes I know the Tories tell lies they all tell lies but Labour councillors tell even bigger lies this area for the last 40 years is on its knees Labour take us for granted and they don't like it when someone gets certain things done even if he's tory and done more for this area than Labour ever did
Lets just forget Thatcher and her fantastic achievements in the North east. Im pretty sure most of you never lived and worked, or tried to work through it. She fucking terrorised this region.
I did. She was brilliant.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Yes but you are from money Tel, she looked after her own. I doubt daddy fell into negative equity
From money?
Mother is the daughter of a Co Durham coal miner, father was an Irish immigrant. They lived in a council house in Quenby Road, Billingham.
It's hardly Castle fucking Howard.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Yes but you are from money Tel, she looked after her own. I doubt daddy fell into negative equity
From money?
Mother is the daughter of a Co Durham coal miner, father was an Irish immigrant. They lived in a council house in Quenby Road, Billingham.
It's hardly Castle fucking Howard.
QUENBY!!!!!!! Fucking hell, Telbert
Have you SEEN the state of it now?
It wasn't exactly scenic in the 70's mate.
We lived next door to a family with about 6 kids, always fucking filthy, mattresses in the garden next to half a car. They fucking honked. Used to play marbles on the little bit of grass opposite ours with them.
The big pub at the bottom (Telstar?) where my grandad used to go and get cunted and punch someone then get leathered off my nana when he got home.
Once my dad's business started going well we moved to White House Road in Billingham, then later on to a new estate in Hutton Rudby.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|