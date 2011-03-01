John Theone

Offline



Posts: 63





Posts: 63 Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « on: Yesterday at 06:47:15 PM »



Come on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-leaders-say-budget-freeport-19956335



The good news of the Freeport and the North Treasury moving to Darlo today has provoked an amazingly bitter reaction from the last two Labour MPs in the area and the sixth former wanting to be Tees Valley MayorCome on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 335





Posts: 335 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 PM » And that is why these marxists scum will probably never govern this country for the next 20 years.Really annoys me when they dont even have the decency to give credit where it us due Ben Houchen has championed this area and delivered for the area let's just make sure at the local election we vote him back in over the sixth former Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 923





Posts: 923 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:47:15 PM



Come on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-leaders-say-budget-freeport-19956335





The good news of the Freeport and the North Treasury moving to Darlo today has provoked an amazingly bitter reaction from the last two Labour MPs in the area and the sixth former wanting to be Tees Valley MayorCome on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS



Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto.



"Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019



And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.



Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.



By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?



A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.



Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing



If by your lot you mean Blair/Brown I agree but I read that article and they all welcome new jobs but the evidence from previous experience is it just means somewhere else loses (No Silver Bullet). Now on the Treasury to Darlo it is the same but great news as the loser is London.Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto."Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 335





Posts: 335 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 PM » You really cant stand it can you Liebour beaten all ends up again just the local elections to come to hammer the final nails in. Oh by the way up till the last election I had always voted Labour. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 63





Posts: 63 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:26:07 PM » Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 07:57:18 PM Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:47:15 PM



Come on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-leaders-say-budget-freeport-19956335





The good news of the Freeport and the North Treasury moving to Darlo today has provoked an amazingly bitter reaction from the last two Labour MPs in the area and the sixth former wanting to be Tees Valley MayorCome on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS



Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto.



"Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019



And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.



Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.



By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?



A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.



Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing





If by your lot you mean Blair/Brown I agree but I read that article and they all welcome new jobs but the evidence from previous experience is it just means somewhere else loses (No Silver Bullet). Now on the Treasury to Darlo it is the same but great news as the loser is London.Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto."Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing

Real Investment?



Real Investment? Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 923





Posts: 923 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 08:07:26 PM You really cant stand it can you Liebour beaten all ends up again just the local elections to come to hammer the final nails in. Oh by the way up till the last election I had always voted Labour.

At the moment I really do not care as Stamer is not Labour (Back to Blair/Mandelson) who will do fuck all for the Regions/Working people who need help. I will not feel a thing if they get wiped away, may even have wry smile so you are wrong.



Will look at anyone who votes Consertvative after 130,000 deaths and worst economic respone to COVID as a Muppet. (Media manipulated Murdoch Puppet)



No pay rise Today for key workers and no excuse for that as they are using the Magic Money Tree



2017 was the chance for real change, 2019 was lost on the change of Brexit policy



But did you know they are printing money?

Whilst happy Teesside should see new jobs, do you agree these are most likely lost somewhere else?



At the moment I really do not care as Stamer is not Labour (Back to Blair/Mandelson) who will do fuck all for the Regions/Working people who need help. I will not feel a thing if they get wiped away, may even have wry smile so you are wrong.Will look at anyone who votes Consertvative after 130,000 deaths and worst economic respone to COVID as a Muppet. (Media manipulated Murdoch Puppet)No pay rise Today for key workers and no excuse for that as they are using the Magic Money Tree2017 was the chance for real change, 2019 was lost on the change of Brexit policyBut did you know they are printing money?Whilst happy Teesside should see new jobs, do you agree these are most likely lost somewhere else? Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 335





Posts: 335 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:35:40 PM » I get that jobs will be lost other places like Newcastle who lost out today but this about rebooting industry and the economy in Teeside where I live. And i dont reckon the geordie would care about us if they had been successful. Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 923





Posts: 923 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:51:28 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 08:35:40 PM I get that jobs will be lost other places like Newcastle who lost out today but this about rebooting industry and the economy in Teeside where I live. And i dont reckon the geordie would care about us if they had been successful.

Some Geordies would in the same way I do.

It is good news for Teeside as it will bring jobs. It is not a Silver Bullet though as some think

Some Geordies would in the same way I do.It is good news for Teeside as it will bring jobs. It is not a Silver Bullet though as some think Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 16 405







Posts: 16 405 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:54:12 PM » No fat lass singing anywhere yet, but weve built the opera house I dont care too much. All my bloody life jobs and big developments have been displaced from my beloved hometown to all and sundry. I cant actually believe we beat Tyne and Wear proposals. We never win. Hats off to Houchen for what he has doneNo fat lass singing anywhere yet, but weve built the opera house Logged

Teamboro

Online



Posts: 1 236







Posts: 1 236 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM » Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 171





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 171Infant Herpes Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies



It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks. It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies



It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Teamboro

Online



Posts: 1 236







Posts: 1 236 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies



It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks. Burdend everyone with debt yes I know the Tories tell lies they all tell lies but Labour councillors tell even bigger lies this area for the last 40 years is on its knees Labour take us for granted and they don't like it when someone gets certain things done even if he's tory and done more for this area than Labour ever did Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 171





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 171Infant Herpes Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:08:37 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:52:07 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies



It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.



Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.

Thanks for that.



I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt. Thanks for that.I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 410





Posts: 14 410 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:20:46 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 11:01:43 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies



It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

Burdend everyone with debt yes I know the Tories tell lies they all tell lies but Labour councillors tell even bigger lies this area for the last 40 years is on its knees Labour take us for granted and they don't like it when someone gets certain things done even if he's tory and done more for this area than Labour ever did

Lets just forget Thatcher and her fantastic achievements in the North east. Im pretty sure most of you never lived and worked, or tried to work through it. She fucking terrorised this region. Lets just forget Thatcher and her fantastic achievements in the North east. Im pretty sure most of you never lived and worked, or tried to work through it. She fucking terrorised this region. Logged

Teamboro

Online



Posts: 1 236







Posts: 1 236 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 PM » I remember the strikes in the 70s under Labour and cons ruined this country bins not emptied electricity cuts fire brigade on strike pound devaluation come Robsoe that was mainly Labour Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:08:37 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:52:07 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies



It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.



Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.

Thanks for that.



I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.

Thanks for that.I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.

I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.

Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 171





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 171Infant Herpes Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:59:22 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:40:10 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:08:37 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:52:07 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies



It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.



Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.

Thanks for that.



I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.

Thanks for that.I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.

I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.



Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.

Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you? Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you? Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #29 on: Today at 12:27:43 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:59:22 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:40:10 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:08:37 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:52:07 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies



It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.

It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.



Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.

Thanks for that.



I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.

Thanks for that.I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.

I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.



Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.

Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?

Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?

Improvements to the economy and social improvements to this area did we see. Read my posts again, I'm explaining why labour got rejected by its core vote, it's now a party of minority issues run by a southern middle class elite. You clearly have no political intelligence . "Could", you don't even know yourself. In a nutshell labour have done fuck all of any consequence in this area for decades,they might have been some small improvements as part of an overall nationwide programme, but what tangibleImprovements to the economy and social improvements to this area did we see. Read my posts again, I'm explaining why labour got rejected by its core vote, it's now a party of minority issues run by a southern middle class elite. You clearly have no political intelligence . Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 098





Posts: 1 098 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #31 on: Today at 08:54:32 AM » They are nothing but a protest party. Look at what they are moaning about now. They have employed some consultant for work on IT and as he worked had been in the Israeli IDF they want him out. They are more interested in the plight of Palestinians than their voters in UK. They should of been well ahead in the polls by now, but the general public si,ply dont trust them as long as John asworth is in the shadow cabinet they won't get my vote........a joke of an MP Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 410





Posts: 14 410 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #38 on: Today at 10:51:04 AM » I know, how about shipyards, steel works, privatisation leading to job losses in major industries. The list is endless, she needed a war to cement her popularity. Nothing popular or mythical about that especially when interest rates were in double figures and people were losing their jobs and couldnt sell houses they could no longer afford. At least they didnt have to pay the poll tax when they were evicted. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #39 on: Today at 10:51:57 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:37:00 AM

Yes but you are from money Tel, she looked after her own. I doubt daddy fell into negative equity

From money?



Mother is the daughter of a Co Durham coal miner, father was an Irish immigrant. They lived in a council house in Quenby Road, Billingham.

It's hardly Castle fucking Howard.

From money?Mother is the daughter of a Co Durham coal miner, father was an Irish immigrant. They lived in a council house in Quenby Road, Billingham.It's hardly Castle fucking Howard. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 410





Posts: 14 410 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #40 on: Today at 10:55:03 AM »

The sacrifices they made to send you to a public school. Yeah ok TelThe sacrifices they made to send you to a public school. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #42 on: Today at 11:12:00 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:07:02 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:51:57 AM Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:37:00 AM

Yes but you are from money Tel, she looked after her own. I doubt daddy fell into negative equity

From money?



Mother is the daughter of a Co Durham coal miner, father was an Irish immigrant. They lived in a council house in Quenby Road, Billingham.

It's hardly Castle fucking Howard.



From money?Mother is the daughter of a Co Durham coal miner, father was an Irish immigrant. They lived in a council house in Quenby Road, Billingham.It's hardly Castle fucking Howard.

QUENBY!!!!!!! Fucking hell, Telbert Have you SEEN the state of it now?

QUENBY!!!!!!! Fucking hell, TelbertHave you SEEN the state of it now?

It wasn't exactly scenic in the 70's mate.

We lived next door to a family with about 6 kids, always fucking filthy, mattresses in the garden next to half a car. They fucking honked. Used to play marbles on the little bit of grass opposite ours with them.

The big pub at the bottom (Telstar?) where my grandad used to go and get cunted and punch someone then get leathered off my nana when he got home.

Once my dad's business started going well we moved to White House Road in Billingham, then later on to a new estate in Hutton Rudby.

It wasn't exactly scenic in the 70's mate.We lived next door to a family with about 6 kids, always fucking filthy, mattresses in the garden next to half a car. They fucking honked. Used to play marbles on the little bit of grass opposite ours with them.The big pub at the bottom (Telstar?) where my grandad used to go and get cunted and punch someone then get leathered off my nana when he got home.Once my dad's business started going well we moved to White House Road in Billingham, then later on to a new estate in Hutton Rudby. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #45 on: Today at 11:17:05 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:13:27 AM



some naughty stuff round there now, not just slapstick

some naughty stuff round there now, not just slapstick

I was chatting to a couple of lads in our local, they were from Billog and were working on a job nearby, told them I'd lived in Quenby Road and they both said simultaneously "Shoot thy neighbour!"



I was chatting to a couple of lads in our local, they were from Billog and were working on a job nearby, told them I'd lived in Quenby Road and they both said simultaneously "Shoot thy neighbour!" Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 410





Posts: 14 410 Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #46 on: Today at 11:22:27 AM »

Anyway Im a 60s child of southbank so any where seems posh Sorry my mistake, especially as youve told us often enoughAnyway Im a 60s child of southbank so any where seems posh Logged