March 04, 2021, 09:36:33 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
Author
Topic: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon (Read 508 times)
John Theone
Posts: 60
Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:47:15 PM »
The good news of the Freeport and the North Treasury moving to Darlo today has provoked an amazingly bitter reaction from the last two Labour MPs in the area and the sixth former wanting to be Tees Valley Mayor
Come on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-leaders-say-budget-freeport-19956335
Mickgaz
Posts: 335
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:08:42 PM »
And that is why these marxists scum will probably never govern this country for the next 20 years.Really annoys me when they dont even have the decency to give credit where it us due Ben Houchen has championed this area and delivered for the area let's just make sure at the local election we vote him back in over the sixth former
myboro
Posts: 923
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:18 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 06:47:15 PM
The good news of the Freeport and the North Treasury moving to Darlo today has provoked an amazingly bitter reaction from the last two Labour MPs in the area and the sixth former wanting to be Tees Valley Mayor
Come on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-leaders-say-budget-freeport-19956335
If by your lot you mean Blair/Brown I agree but I read that article and they all welcome new jobs but the evidence from previous experience is it just means somewhere else loses (No Silver Bullet). Now on the Treasury to Darlo it is the same but great news as the loser is London.
Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto.
"Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019
And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.
Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.
By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?
A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.
Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing
Mickgaz
Posts: 335
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:26 PM »
You really cant stand it can you Liebour beaten all ends up again just the local elections to come to hammer the final nails in. Oh by the way up till the last election I had always voted Labour.
John Theone
Posts: 60
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:26:07 PM »
Quote from: myboro on
Yesterday
at 07:57:18 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 06:47:15 PM
The good news of the Freeport and the North Treasury moving to Darlo today has provoked an amazingly bitter reaction from the last two Labour MPs in the area and the sixth former wanting to be Tees Valley Mayor
Come on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-leaders-say-budget-freeport-19956335
If by your lot you mean Blair/Brown I agree but I read that article and they all welcome new jobs but the evidence from previous experience is it just means somewhere else loses (No Silver Bullet). Now on the Treasury to Darlo it is the same but great news as the loser is London.
Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto.
"Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019
And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.
Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.
By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?
A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.
Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing
Real Investment?
myboro
Posts: 923
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:29:21 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 08:07:26 PM
You really cant stand it can you Liebour beaten all ends up again just the local elections to come to hammer the final nails in. Oh by the way up till the last election I had always voted Labour.
At the moment I really do not care as Stamer is not Labour (Back to Blair/Mandelson) who will do fuck all for the Regions/Working people who need help. I will not feel a thing if they get wiped away, may even have wry smile so you are wrong.
Will look at anyone who votes Consertvative after 130,000 deaths and worst economic respone to COVID as a Muppet. (Media manipulated Murdoch Puppet)
No pay rise Today for key workers and no excuse for that as they are using the Magic Money Tree
2017 was the chance for real change, 2019 was lost on the change of Brexit policy
But did you know they are printing money?
Whilst happy Teesside should see new jobs, do you agree these are most likely lost somewhere else?
John Theone
Posts: 60
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:09 PM »
Well Sir Ben doesn't reckon its just moving jobs
https://www.benhouchen.com/news
But I guess you would know
Mickgaz
Posts: 335
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:35:40 PM »
I get that jobs will be lost other places like Newcastle who lost out today but this about rebooting industry and the economy in Teeside where I live. And i dont reckon the geordie would care about us if they had been successful.
John Theone
Posts: 60
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:59 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 08:35:40 PM
I get that jobs will be lost other places like Newcastle who lost out today but this about rebooting industry and the economy in Teeside where I live. And i dont reckon the geordie would care about us if they had been successful.
myboro
Posts: 923
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:58 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 08:34:09 PM
Well Sir Ben doesn't reckon its just moving jobs
But I guess you would know
Nothing in that link states jobs do not move. Have a read here to see what happened last time with the same FreePorts
zones encourage displacement
myboro
Posts: 923
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:51:28 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 08:35:40 PM
I get that jobs will be lost other places like Newcastle who lost out today but this about rebooting industry and the economy in Teeside where I live. And i dont reckon the geordie would care about us if they had been successful.
Some Geordies would in the same way I do.
It is good news for Teeside as it will bring jobs. It is not a Silver Bullet though as some think
John Theone
Posts: 60
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:52:34 PM »
Quote from: myboro on
Yesterday
at 08:43:58 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 08:34:09 PM
Well Sir Ben doesn't reckon its just moving jobs
But I guess you would know
Nothing in that link states jobs do not move. Have a read here to see what happened last time with the same FreePorts
zones encourage displacement
Old study that - 10 years out of date and pre Brexit
Are you Corcaigh the Cat BTW?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 402
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:54:12 PM »
I dont care too much. All my bloody life jobs and big developments have been displaced from my beloved hometown to all and sundry. I cant actually believe we beat Tyne and Wear proposals. We never win. Hats off to Houchen for what he has done
No fat lass singing anywhere yet, but weve built the opera house
John Theone
Posts: 60
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:54:12 PM
I dont care too much. All my bloody life jobs and big developments have been displaced from my beloved hometown to all and sundry. I cant actually believe we beat Tyne and Wear proposals. We never win. Hats off to Houchen for what he has done
No fat lass singing anywhere yet, but weve built the opera house
Teamboro
Posts: 1 235
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM »
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
Mickgaz
Posts: 335
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:15 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 402
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:40 PM »
Tories never lie.
Robbso
Posts: 14 402
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:09 PM »
True, Boris takes full responsibility for 100000 deaths and remains in the job
Ollyboro
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 235
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:43 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Burdend everyone with debt yes I know the Tories tell lies they all tell lies but Labour councillors tell even bigger lies this area for the last 40 years is on its knees Labour take us for granted and they don't like it when someone gets certain things done even if he's tory and done more for this area than Labour ever did
Ollyboro
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:37 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:52:07 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Robbso
Posts: 14 402
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:46 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 11:01:43 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Burdend everyone with debt yes I know the Tories tell lies they all tell lies but Labour councillors tell even bigger lies this area for the last 40 years is on its knees Labour take us for granted and they don't like it when someone gets certain things done even if he's tory and done more for this area than Labour ever did
Lets just forget Thatcher and her fantastic achievements in the North east. Im pretty sure most of you never lived and worked, or tried to work through it. She fucking terrorised this region.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 235
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:22 PM »
So as every government and council since
Robbso
Posts: 14 402
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:58 PM »
As someone said earlier, I dont remember food banks being required by people in work.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 235
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:06 PM »
I remember the strikes in the 70s under Labour and cons ruined this country bins not emptied electricity cuts fire brigade on strike pound devaluation come Robsoe that was mainly Labour
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 11:08:37 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:52:07 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
Robbso
Posts: 14 402
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:00 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 11:37:06 PM
I remember the strikes in the 70s under Labour and cons ruined this country bins not emptied electricity cuts fire brigade on strike pound devaluation come Robsoe that was mainly Labour
I also remember power pissed union leaders and the winter of discontent. Doesnt change what thatcher did
Ollyboro
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 11:59:22 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 11:40:10 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 11:08:37 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:52:07 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 12:27:43 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 11:59:22 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 11:40:10 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 11:08:37 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:52:07 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?
"Could", you don't even know yourself. In a nutshell labour have done fuck all of any consequence in this area for decades,they might have been some small improvements as part of an overall nationwide programme, but what tangible
Improvements to the economy and social improvements to this area did we see. Read my posts again, I'm explaining why labour got rejected by its core vote, it's now a party of minority issues run by a southern middle class elite. You clearly have no political intelligence .
Ollyboro
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 01:52:00 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 12:27:43 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 11:59:22 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 11:40:10 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 11:08:37 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:52:07 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:30:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 09:55:57 PM
Myboro when was the last time Labour whether local council or government done anything for this area apart from telling lies
It's generally acknowledged that the last Labour Government brought more children out of poverty (modern measurement, obviously) than any recent Government. Considering that Middlesbrough is an area high in levels of poverty, it would be reasonable to assume that Middlesbrough benefitted. Under the current government, working people are using food banks.
Labour also opened the floodgates to low quality immigrants and took us into a war. They are paying the price for taking the working class vote in the north for granted. Corbyn was the best asset the Tories had during the election. Boris will get back in again because of non existent opposition. People on here can line up behind their political alligence and bigotry but the people have spoke and they said yes to Brexit, no to labour, those are the facts and they are indisputable.
Thanks for that.
I was responding to the assertion that there isn't a single good thing a Labour council or Government has done for this area. You suddenly go on about Brexit. Survivors guilt.
Wtf is brexit survivors guilt, 😃
I was explaining the lack of support for labour in the north, their traditional support. The north voted for brexit, Do you call brexiteers thick gammons or labour supporters who voted conservative traitors. The north voting Torie was the best thing they did for for themselves, now they have a party that knows it has to work to keep their seats, not just turn up.
Do me a fucking favour. I pointed out that a Labour Government did something that could be considered good for Middlesbrough. i fucking e; relative child poverty was reduced in Middlesbrough. You keep going on about Brexit and voting patterns. What's up with you?
"Could", you don't even know yourself. In a nutshell labour have done fuck all of any consequence in this area for decades,they might have been some small improvements as part of an overall nationwide programme, but what tangible
Improvements to the economy and social improvements to this area did we see. Read my posts again, I'm explaining why labour got rejected by its core vote, it's now a party of minority issues run by a southern middle class elite. You clearly have no political intelligence .
I used the word "could" to acknowledge that there are other points of view. This appears to have gone above your head. As has most of this discussion. You clearly have no basic level of comprehension.
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 098
Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 08:54:32 AM »
They are nothing but a protest party. Look at what they are moaning about now. They have employed some consultant for work on IT and as he worked had been in the Israeli IDF they want him out. They are more interested in the plight of Palestinians than their voters in UK. They should of been well ahead in the polls by now, but the general public si,ply dont trust them as long as John asworth is in the shadow cabinet they won't get my vote........a joke of an MP
