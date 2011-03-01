John Theone

Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « on: Today at 06:47:15 PM »



Come on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-leaders-say-budget-freeport-19956335



The good news of the Freeport and the North Treasury moving to Darlo today has provoked an amazingly bitter reaction from the last two Labour MPs in the area and the sixth former wanting to be Tees Valley Mayor

And that is why these marxists scum will probably never govern this country for the next 20 years.Really annoys me when they dont even have the decency to give credit where it us due Ben Houchen has championed this area and delivered for the area let's just make sure at the local election we vote him back in over the sixth former

Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto.



"Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019



And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.



Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.



By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?



A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.



Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing



If by your lot you mean Blair/Brown I agree but I read that article and they all welcome new jobs but the evidence from previous experience is it just means somewhere else loses (No Silver Bullet). Now on the Treasury to Darlo it is the same but great news as the loser is London.Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto."Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing

You really cant stand it can you Liebour beaten all ends up again just the local elections to come to hammer the final nails in. Oh by the way up till the last election I had always voted Labour.

Real Investment?



Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:29:21 PM »

At the moment I really do not care as Stamer is not Labour (Back to Blair/Mandelson) who will do fuck all for the Regions/Working people who need help. I will not feel a thing if they get wiped away, may even have wry smile so you are wrong.



Will look at anyone who votes Consertvative after 130,000 deaths and worst economic respone to COVID as a Muppet. (Media manipulated Murdoch Puppet)



No pay rise Today for key workers and no excuse for that as they are using the Magic Money Tree



2017 was the chance for real change, 2019 was lost on the change of Brexit policy



Whilst happy Teesside should see new jobs, do you agree these are most likely lost somewhere else?



At the moment I really do not care as Stamer is not Labour (Back to Blair/Mandelson) who will do fuck all for the Regions/Working people who need help. I will not feel a thing if they get wiped away, may even have wry smile so you are wrong.Will look at anyone who votes Consertvative after 130,000 deaths and worst economic respone to COVID as a Muppet. (Media manipulated Murdoch Puppet)No pay rise Today for key workers and no excuse for that as they are using the Magic Money Tree2017 was the chance for real change, 2019 was lost on the change of Brexit policyBut did you know they are printing money?Whilst happy Teesside should see new jobs, do you agree these are most likely lost somewhere else?

I get that jobs will be lost other places like Newcastle who lost out today but this about rebooting industry and the economy in Teeside where I live. And i dont reckon the geordie would care about us if they had been successful.

Re: Labour MP,s sucking on a lemon « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:51:28 PM »

Some Geordies would in the same way I do.

Some Geordies would in the same way I do.It is good news for Teeside as it will bring jobs. It is not a Silver Bullet though as some think

