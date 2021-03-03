The good news of the Freeport and the North Treasury moving to Darlo today has provoked an amazingly bitter reaction from the last two Labour MPs in the area and the sixth former wanting to be Tees Valley MayorCome on - its got to be better than anything your lot have done FFS

And that is why these marxists scum will probably never govern this country for the next 20 years.Really annoys me when they dont even have the decency to give credit where it us due Ben Houchen has championed this area and delivered for the area let's just make sure at the local election we vote him back in over the sixth former