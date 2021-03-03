If by your lot you mean Blair/Brown I agree but I read that article and they all welcome new jobs but the evidence from previous experience is it just means somewhere else loses (No Silver Bullet). Now on the Treasury to Darlo it is the same but great news as the loser is London.
Real Investment and a better plan would be better but at least they have followed some of Corbyn/MacDonald's ideas from the last Manifesto.
"Labour will establish regional offices of Government in each of the nine regions of England. The Offices will be staffed by civil servants from relevant departments, including Treasury, BEIS, MHCLG, Transport, and Education." - Labour Manifesto 2017 and 2019
And of Course Labourwere first to propose Corporation Tax be raised which has also been announced.
Nice to see some of the proper Marxist proposals being implemented and cheered on by those who think the Marxists knew nothing.
By The Way, another thing you probably did not notice Today. Remember when your Tribe ridiculed the Magic Money Tree?
A lot of talk (Chancellor, Tories, MSM right wing press) of record borrowing, highest since second world war (like 2008). At the same time no talk/reporting that this borrowing is not increasing Total Debt.
Well we are borrowing from the Bank of England (ourselves) which simply created an extra £300 bn before it was used. Bank of England is a subsidiary of the Treasury, we are printing Money as needed to avoid Total Debt increasing