Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 423





Posts: 14 423 Universal Credit « on: March 03, 2021, 06:46:31 PM » £20 a week increase extended. Public service employees including frontline health workers nowt.

It doesn’t seem right. 80 quid a month for doing nowt, fuck all for extra hours and worse conditions.

Furlough scheme extended till September was a surprise considering how well the vaccine roll out is going. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 58





Posts: 58 Re: Universal Credit « Reply #1 on: March 03, 2021, 06:49:59 PM »



Oh - they already have



and its all short termism



Sir Keith Stammer and his crab eyed ex Euro MEP Shadow Chancellor will still say its not enoughOh - they already haveand its all short termism Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 423





Posts: 14 423 Re: Universal Credit « Reply #2 on: March 03, 2021, 06:51:51 PM » Starmer is another joke. She just scares me Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 521





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 521Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Universal Credit « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:05:57 AM » Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 417



Superstar





Posts: 10 417Superstar Re: Universal Credit « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:07:14 AM »

Fuck off, work or get nowt .

Go scavenging if your multiple kids are hungry ye scrounging bastards .

No wonder every immigrant on the planet want to sail here ,

Wish Thatcher was still in power Universal credit , What the fuck is it for , why are we giving money away to work shy scruffy cunts ?Fuck off, work or get nowt .Go scavenging if your multiple kids are hungry ye scrounging bastards .No wonder every immigrant on the planet want to sail here ,Wish Thatcher was still in power Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 574





The ace face.





Posts: 24 574The ace face. Re: Universal Credit « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:02:21 AM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 09:07:14 AM

Fuck off, work or get nowt .

Go scavenging if your multiple kids are hungry ye scrounging bastards .

No wonder every immigrant on the planet want to sail here ,

Wish Thatcher was still in power

Universal credit , What the fuck is it for , why are we giving money away to work shy scruffy cunts ?Fuck off, work or get nowt .Go scavenging if your multiple kids are hungry ye scrounging bastards .No wonder every immigrant on the planet want to sail here ,Wish Thatcher was still in power Morning minge, you're in a good mood.😃 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "