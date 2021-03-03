Robbso

Universal Credit « on: Today at 06:46:31 PM » £20 a week increase extended. Public service employees including frontline health workers nowt.

It doesnt seem right. 80 quid a month for doing nowt, fuck all for extra hours and worse conditions.

Furlough scheme extended till September was a surprise considering how well the vaccine roll out is going.