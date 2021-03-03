Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Universal Credit  (Read 118 times)
« on: Today at 06:46:31 PM »
£20 a week increase extended. Public service employees including frontline health workers nowt.
It doesnt seem right. 80 quid a month for doing nowt, fuck all for extra hours and worse conditions.
Furlough scheme extended till September was a surprise considering how well the vaccine roll out is going.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:49:59 PM »
Sir Keith Stammer and his crab eyed ex Euro MEP Shadow Chancellor will still say its not enough

Oh - they already have

and its all short termism

 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:51:51 PM »
Starmer is another joke. She just scares me
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:17:55 PM »
Absolutely ridiculous. 

