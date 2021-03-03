Welcome,
March 03, 2021, 09:59:44 PM
Universal Credit
Author
Topic: Universal Credit (Read 118 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 396
Universal Credit
«
on:
Today
Today at 06:46:31 PM
£20 a week increase extended. Public service employees including frontline health workers nowt.
It doesnt seem right. 80 quid a month for doing nowt, fuck all for extra hours and worse conditions.
Furlough scheme extended till September was a surprise considering how well the vaccine roll out is going.
John Theone
Posts: 59
Re: Universal Credit
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 06:49:59 PM
Sir Keith Stammer and his crab eyed ex Euro MEP Shadow Chancellor will still say its not enough
Oh - they already have
and its all short termism
Robbso
Posts: 14 396
Re: Universal Credit
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 06:51:51 PM
Starmer is another joke. She just scares me
TechnoTronic
Posts: 150
Re: Universal Credit
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 09:17:55 PM
Absolutely ridiculous.
