March 04, 2021, 09:36:27 AM
Author Topic: Do all new posters on here ?  (Read 416 times)
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 110


« on: Yesterday at 05:50:00 PM »
Get the bullying treatment ?

Seems there is some sad individuals on this board.
King of the North
Posts: 1 690


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:51:46 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 05:50:00 PM
Get the bullying treatment ?

Seems there is some sad individuals on this board.


Boom. There it is. 100 posts in and an accusation of bullying to make the board look bad.

Man up you pussy.
Robbso
Posts: 14 402


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:53:35 PM »
Personal remarks about my teeth is ok though. Dear me. :nige:
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 110


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:54:52 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 05:51:46 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 05:50:00 PM
Get the bullying treatment ?

Seems there is some sad individuals on this board.


Boom. There it is. 100 posts in and an accusation of bullying to make the board look bad.

Man up you pussy.



It only makes the bully's look bad, not the board.

You are the main instigater.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 695


Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:55:24 PM »
Just the bell ends usually.
King of the North
Posts: 1 690


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:57:20 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 05:54:52 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 05:51:46 PM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 05:50:00 PM
Get the bullying treatment ?

Seems there is some sad individuals on this board.


Boom. There it is. 100 posts in and an accusation of bullying to make the board look bad.

Man up you pussy.



It only makes the bully's look bad, not the board.

You are the main instigater.

A blind man could see what your game is.

 :dftt:
Priv
Posts: 1 348


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:17:27 PM »
Are you Boro Legend?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 728



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:19:15 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 06:17:27 PM
Are you Boro Legend?

Boro Bellend more like.

 
John Theone
Posts: 60


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:30:45 PM »
Think he's gone?

Didn't last long....
TechnoTronic
Posts: 150


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 PM »
The best form of defence is attack.

Gerrin to em, fuck em up
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 171


Infant Herpes


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:15:34 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 05:50:00 PM
Get the bullying treatment ?

Seems there is some sad individuals on this board.

Nope. I got a team hand job as a welcome. Can't imagine where you're going/ganning* wrong.


*If you're a cunt.
Pile
Posts: 41 510



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:57:16 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Yesterday at 05:50:00 PM
Get the bullying treatment ?

Seems there is some sad individuals on this board.
They seem to like you.  charles
monkeyman
Posts: 11 524


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:24:02 PM »
BELIEVE ME HE WILL BE BACK LIKE A LOT OF POSTERS ON HERE IF I DONT LIKE YER I WONT REPLY TO THESE FUCKING PRICKS  :wanker:
STEVE SAID HE GOT RID
SO IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE GETTING A LOT OF POSTERS FROM BOREME WHO ARE NOT ALLOWED ON RED NOSED CAPTAIN COOKS NEW FORUM
WHICH I DONT MIND BUT DONT ACT LIKE A CUNT  :wanker:
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 110


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:23:57 AM »
Don't be a C**t  you say ?

Better than being a racist though.
King of the North
Posts: 1 690


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:48:30 AM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:23:57 AM
Don't be a C**t  you say ?

Better than being a racist though.


Accusations of racism now.

HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 110


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:57:49 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:48:30 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:23:57 AM
Don't be a C**t  you say ?

Better than being a racist though.


Accusations of racism now.



Who have I accused, certainly not you.

Refering to the person calling me a C**t.

Are you still in bullying mode ?
Minge
Posts: 10 420

Superstar


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:36:05 AM »
Thought youd fucked off 
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 110


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:44:58 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:36:05 AM
Thought youd fucked off 

If I was you, I would change the  M,  to a  W.

And to think I don't charge for that great snippet of advice.
King of the North
Posts: 1 690


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:45:39 AM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:57:49 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:48:30 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:23:57 AM
Don't be a C**t  you say ?

Better than being a racist though.


Accusations of racism now.



Who have I accused, certainly not you.

Refering to the person calling me a C**t.

Are you still in bullying mode ?


 :dftt:
HuTcHyBoRo
Posts: 110


« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:52:08 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 08:45:39 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:57:49 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:48:30 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:23:57 AM
Don't be a C**t  you say ?

Better than being a racist though.


Accusations of racism now.



Who have I accused, certainly not you.

Refering to the person calling me a C**t.

Are you still in bullying mode ?


 :dftt:



Big  Carl, when he's feeling threatened by bullies.



King of the North
Posts: 1 690


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:54:23 AM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 08:52:08 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 08:45:39 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:57:49 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:48:30 AM
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:23:57 AM
Don't be a C**t  you say ?

Better than being a racist though.


Accusations of racism now.



Who have I accused, certainly not you.

Refering to the person calling me a C**t.

Are you still in bullying mode ?


 :dftt:



Big  Carl, when he's feeling threatened by bullies.






Havent you got more posts to delete. Eventful day ahead.

 :dftt:
Minge
Posts: 10 420

Superstar


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:00:57 AM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 08:44:58 AM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:36:05 AM
Thought youd fucked off 

If I was you, I would change the  M,  to a  W.

And to think I don't charge for that great snippet of advice.


  got you now, you crack on and play you lunatic 
