March 03, 2021, 04:14:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
Author
Topic: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here (Read 112 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 865
Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
on:
Today
at 03:02:30 PM
With the power of Plazs 5g crystals and simple mathematics...
This is a phenomenon that happens only every year... its commonly known as the phenomenon of 2021
If you take your age*.... then subtract it from the magical 2021... it produces the year you were born
*assuming youve had your birthday this year
Logged
Freddie Boswell
Offline
Posts: 198
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:04:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:02:30 PM
With the power of Plazs 5g crystals and simple mathematics...
This is a phenomenon that happens only every year... its commonly known as the phenomenon of 2021
If you take your age*.... then subtract it from the magical 2021... it produces the year you were born
*assuming youve had your birthday this year
Logged
Online
Posts: 11 687
Bugger.
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:09:04 PM
What if I can't count all the way up to two thousand and twenty one?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 374
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:11:50 PM
Im 37
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 865
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:38:50 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 03:11:50 PM
Im 37
Your maths leaves a lot to be desired.
This is why you were a stoker on a ship with no boiler. Valour stealer.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 721
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:54:55 PM
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 687
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:56:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:54:55 PM
Clem mate, that's shit.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 721
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:56:44 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 03:56:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:54:55 PM
Clem mate, that's shit.
Hey me stop harrassing me!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 721
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:57:30 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 03:11:50 PM
Im 37
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 374
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:04:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:38:50 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 03:11:50 PM
Im 37
Your maths leaves a lot to be desired.
This is why you were a stoker on a ship with no boiler. Valour stealer.
Please stop reminding me.
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 94
Re: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:56:44 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 03:56:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:54:55 PM
Clem mate, that's shit.
Hey me stop harrassing me!
What internal organs do you share ?
Who's the lucky one who gets to press the keyboard ?
It must all be rather confusing, if I do say so meself.
Logged
Loading...