March 03, 2021, 04:14:08 PM
Author Topic: Coulbs Im going to blow your mind here  (Read 110 times)
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 865


« on: Today at 03:02:30 PM »
With the power of Plazs 5g crystals and simple mathematics...


This is a phenomenon that happens only every year... its commonly known as the phenomenon of 2021




If you take your age*.... then subtract it from the magical 2021... it produces the year you were born








*assuming youve had your birthday this year
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Freddie Boswell
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 198


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:04:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:02:30 PM
With the power of Plazs 5g crystals and simple mathematics...


This is a phenomenon that happens only every year... its commonly known as the phenomenon of 2021




If you take your age*.... then subtract it from the magical 2021... it produces the year you were born








*assuming youve had your birthday this year

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 687


Bugger.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:09:04 PM »
What if I can't count all the way up to two thousand and twenty one?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 374


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:11:50 PM »
Im 37
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 865


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:38:50 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:11:50 PM
Im 37

Your maths leaves a lot to be desired.



This is why you were a stoker on a ship with no boiler. Valour stealer.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 721



« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:54:55 PM »
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 687


Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:56:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:54:55 PM


Clem mate, that's shit.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 721



« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:56:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:54:55 PM


Clem mate, that's shit.

Hey me stop harrassing me!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 721



« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:57:30 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:11:50 PM
Im 37

 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 374


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:04:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:38:50 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:11:50 PM
Im 37

Your maths leaves a lot to be desired.



This is why you were a stoker on a ship with no boiler. Valour stealer.

Please stop reminding me.
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
**
Online Online

Posts: 94


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:11:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:56:44 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:56:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:54:55 PM


Clem mate, that's shit.

Hey me stop harrassing me!

What internal organs do you share ?

Who's the lucky one who gets to press the keyboard ?

It must all be rather confusing, if I do say so meself.
Logged
