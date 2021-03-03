|
John Theone
|
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.
So i've read up a bit and it might be alright
It doesn't mean you can just stroll back up from Cameltown and expect to share in our economic bounty that will surely follow.
Current guidelines are 6 months quarantine for suspected Camel pox
Logged
myboro
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened
EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).
Do your home work leftyhttps://fullfact.org/europe/free-ports/
Read your link -
WHAT WAS CLAIMED
The EU has stopped the UK from having free ports.
OUR VERDICT
Incorrect. Free ports exist within the EU. The UK had free ports until 2012. However, EU law means free ports exist in a more limited form than elsewhere in the world.
YOUR LINK FFS You are so blinded by your tribal loyalty
kippers
Well, hold on, the only true downside as far as Freeports are concerned seems to be the argument that they may
produce no new
activity in the economy simply redistribute it geographically.
In some ways I don't know what I am. Maybe a true left-winger would say that our area or our country succeeding is only to the detriment of other areas or countries and therefore is worth nothing
I can't stretch my credentials that far; I am bloody sick of Teesside getting its arse whupped throughout my life. Take a look at Google Earth at the swathes of derelict land where we once had these magnificent industries
Do you know?, the world still needs steel and ships and fertiliser, far more than when we were cooking with gas.
Many of these industries haven't died at all, they are now in China, India, South Korea, et al. Does that make it OK?
I am glad we have been given this opportunity to get some back, and if that's at the cost of other regions or countries then I don't give a damn. We've been kicked to hell and back for sixty years - this gives us a chance to get some proper industry back here. I am sick of us being top of any list of shittiness.
Thats not necessarily true. Many foreign companies have set up in the UK and get special encouragement to set up in specific areas. This is an extra incentive for companies to come to Teesport.
Logged
ccole
Logged
headset
Well said fella..........
Logged
