Posts: 335 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #1 on: March 03, 2021, 02:41:12 PM » Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened Logged

Posts: 24 573The ace face. Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #4 on: March 03, 2021, 05:54:47 PM » Quote from: towz on March 03, 2021, 05:24:46 PM Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?

You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.

Posts: 923 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #8 on: March 03, 2021, 07:12:16 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on March 03, 2021, 02:41:12 PM

Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes). EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes). Logged

Posts: 335 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #11 on: March 03, 2021, 07:43:26 PM » But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣 Logged

Posts: 936 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #12 on: March 03, 2021, 07:46:22 PM » Wish a knew what yer all on about........has it got owt to do with destroying the docks again or has that ship already sailed...



Or.......is it about loadsa Boro folk working for cherry bobs............



Ahhh fuck off anyway,if ya good for nothing,yal come t' nothin.



Who said that then........no googling. 👀 I'm watchin.............. 🍺x

Posts: 335 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #13 on: March 03, 2021, 07:50:52 PM » Bob all you need to know is the lefties are rattled by something the Tories have done to help the area which never sits well with them 🤣🤣 Logged

Posts: 923 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #14 on: March 03, 2021, 08:03:35 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on March 03, 2021, 07:43:26 PM But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣

Your Link says there are restrictions BUT they are FreePorts so you are incorrect.

I have not been on BoreMe for years followed TM here

Enjoy you blissful ignorance Mick, you have been groomed.



Heres a Daily Mail item that I like

Your Link says there are restrictions BUT they are FreePorts so you are incorrect.

I have not been on BoreMe for years followed TM here

Enjoy you blissful ignorance Mick, you have been groomed.

Heres a Daily Mail item that I like

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2095549/Right-wingers-intelligent-left-wingers-says-controversial-study--conservative-politics-lead-people-racist.html

Posts: 2 756 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:24:57 PM »



So thats that then. The elders of boreme has deemed the freeport status as a dud.So thats that then. Logged

Posts: 16 411 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:15:05 PM » may produce no new activity in the economy simply redistribute it geographically.



In some ways I don't know what I am. Maybe a true left-winger would say that our area or our country succeeding is only to the detriment of other areas or countries and therefore is worth nothing



I can't stretch my credentials that far; I am bloody sick of Teesside getting its arse whupped throughout my life. Take a look at Google Earth at the swathes of derelict land where we once had these magnificent industries



Do you know?, the world still needs steel and ships and fertiliser, far more than when we were cooking with gas.



Many of these industries haven't died at all, they are now in China, India, South Korea, et al. Does that make it OK?



I am glad we have been given this opportunity to get some back, and if that's at the cost of other regions or countries then I don't give a damn. We've been kicked to hell and back for sixty years - this gives us a chance to get some proper industry back here. I am sick of us being top of any list of shittiness.







Posts: 4 347 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:43:28 PM »



Freeports might not make much difference to the UK GDP, we have had them before and let then expire so I cant see how they are that much of an asset, but if it gives Teeside an edge on other regions then its got to be welcomed Its great news, with this and the vaccine strategy Boris has got some credit in the bank. Pretty sure it will soon be eroded like!Freeports might not make much difference to the UK GDP, we have had them before and let then expire so I cant see how they are that much of an asset, but if it gives Teeside an edge on other regions then its got to be welcomed Logged

Thats not necessarily true. Many foreign companies have set up in the UK and get special encouragement to set up in specific areas. This is an extra incentive for companies to come to Teesport. Thats not necessarily true. Many foreign companies have set up in the UK and get special encouragement to set up in specific areas. This is an extra incentive for companies to come to Teesport. Logged

Logged

Well said fella.......... Well said fella.......... Logged

Posts: 8 331Crabamity Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #30 on: Today at 10:54:13 AM » Good to see some of the lost industry being replaced. The train journey through the old works site is haunting. Cannot believe how much has gone vs even when I was a kid, which is a lot less time that most of you coffin dodging old farts. Logged