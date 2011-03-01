Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 335





Posts: 335 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:41:12 PM » Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 568





The ace face.





Posts: 24 568The ace face. Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:54:47 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?

You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice. You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

myboro

Offline



Posts: 923





Posts: 923 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:12:16 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 02:41:12 PM

Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes). EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes). Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 923





Posts: 923 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:19:29 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 07:15:13 PM Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 07:12:16 PM Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 02:41:12 PM

Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).

https://fullfact.org/europe/free-ports/

Do your home work lefty

Read your link -

WHAT WAS CLAIMED

The EU has stopped the UK from having free ports.



OUR VERDICT

Incorrect. Free ports exist within the EU. The UK had free ports until 2012. However, EU law means free ports exist in a more limited form than elsewhere in the world.



YOUR LINK FFS You are so blinded by your tribal loyalty

Read your link -WHAT WAS CLAIMEDThe EU has stopped the UK from having free ports.OUR VERDICTIncorrect. Free ports exist within the EU. The UK had free ports until 2012. However, EU law means free ports exist in a more limited form than elsewhere in the world.YOUR LINK FFS You are so blinded by your tribal loyalty Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 335





Posts: 335 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:43:26 PM » But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣 Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 939





Posts: 939 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:46:22 PM » Wish a knew what yer all on about........has it got owt to do with destroying the docks again or has that ship already sailed...



Or.......is it about loadsa Boro folk working for cherry bobs............



Ahhh fuck off anyway,if ya good for nothing,yal come t' nothin.



Who said that then........no googling. 👀 I'm watchin.............. 🍺x

👃

👄 Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 335





Posts: 335 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:50:52 PM » Bob all you need to know is the lefties are rattled by something the Tories have done to help the area which never sits well with them 🤣🤣 Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 923





Posts: 923 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:03:35 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 07:43:26 PM But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣

Your Link says there are restrictions BUT they are FreePorts so you are incorrect.

I have not been on BoreMe for years followed TM here

Enjoy you blissful ignorance Mick, you have been groomed.



Heres a Daily Mail item that I like

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2095549/Right-wingers-intelligent-left-wingers-says-controversial-study--conservative-politics-lead-people-racist.html Your Link says there are restrictions BUT they are FreePorts so you are incorrect.I have not been on BoreMe for years followed TM hereEnjoy you blissful ignorance Mick, you have been groomed.Heres a Daily Mail item that I like Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 758





Posts: 2 758 Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:24:57 PM »



So thats that then. The elders of boreme has deemed the freeport status as a dud.So thats that then. Logged