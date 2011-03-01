Well, hold on, the only true downside as far as Freeports are concerned seems to be the argument that they may
produce no new
activity in the economy simply redistribute it geographically.
In some ways I don't know what I am. Maybe a true left-winger would say that our area or our country succeeding is only to the detriment of other areas or countries and therefore is worth nothing
I can't stretch my credentials that far; I am bloody sick of Teesside getting its arse whupped throughout my life. Take a look at Google Earth at the swathes of derelict land where we once had these magnificent industries
Do you know?, the world still needs steel and ships and fertiliser, far more than when we were cooking with gas.
Many of these industries haven't died at all, they are now in China, India, South Korea, et al. Does that make it OK?
I am glad we have been given this opportunity to get some back, and if that's at the cost of other regions or countries then I don't give a damn. We've been kicked to hell and back for sixty years - this gives us a chance to get some proper industry back here. I am sick of us being top of any list of shittiness.