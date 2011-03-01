Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 04, 2021, 01:40:53 PM
Author Topic: Teesport gets freeport status  (Read 570 times)
« on: Yesterday at 02:22:58 PM »
woohoo
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:41:12 PM »
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:58:16 PM »
Great Job - well done Ben Houchen

 :like:
towz
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM »
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:54:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.
towz
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:09:48 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 05:54:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.

So i've read up a bit and it might be alright
Jake past
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:11:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?

Duty free when you travel north of Hartlepool an south of Boro   :beer: :mido:
John Theone
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:30:20 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:09:48 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 05:54:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.

So i've read up a bit and it might be alright

It doesn't mean you can just stroll back up from Cameltown and expect to share in our economic bounty that will surely follow.

Current guidelines are 6 months quarantine for suspected Camel pox

 :ukfist:
myboro
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:12:16 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 02:41:12 PM
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).
Mickgaz
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:15:13 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 07:12:16 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 02:41:12 PM
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).
Do your home work lefty
https://fullfact.org/europe/free-ports/
myboro
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 07:15:13 PM
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 07:12:16 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 02:41:12 PM
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).
Do your home work lefty
https://fullfact.org/europe/free-ports/

Read your link -
WHAT WAS CLAIMED
The EU has stopped the UK from having free ports.

OUR VERDICT
Incorrect. Free ports exist within the EU. The UK had free ports until 2012. However, EU law means free ports exist in a more limited form than elsewhere in the world.

YOUR LINK FFS You are so blinded by your tribal loyalty  :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Mickgaz
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:43:26 PM »
But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣
Bob_Ender
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:46:22 PM »
Wish a knew what yer all on about........has it got owt to do with destroying the docks again or has that ship already sailed...

Or.......is it about loadsa  Boro folk working for cherry bobs............

Ahhh fuck off anyway,if ya good for nothing,yal come t' nothin.

Who said that then........no googling.            👀    I'm watchin.............. 🍺x
                                                                            👃
                                                                            👄
Mickgaz
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:50:52 PM »
Bob all you need to know is the lefties are rattled by something the Tories have done to help the area which never sits well with them  🤣🤣
myboro
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 07:43:26 PM
But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣
Your Link says there are restrictions BUT they are FreePorts so you are incorrect.
I have not been on BoreMe for years followed TM here  :alf:
Enjoy you blissful ignorance Mick, you have been groomed.

Heres a Daily Mail item that I like
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2095549/Right-wingers-intelligent-left-wingers-says-controversial-study--conservative-politics-lead-people-racist.html 
John Theone
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:29:04 PM »
Are you saying mick is racist?

 klins
Mickgaz
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:37:41 PM »
That's there go to default when all else fails  :nige:
HuTcHyBoRo
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:31:30 AM »
Great for the area, I have many wind farm contacts, who are well pleased.
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:48:24 AM »
Fuck off liddle
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:46:08 AM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Today at 08:48:24 AM
Fuck off liddle

It won't be towersy....who can be a tosser at times.....however, he wouldn't lower himself to trolling.... :like:
Jake past
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:01:55 AM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:31:30 AM
Great for the area, I have many wind farm contacts, who are well pleased.
Thought you'd flounced 
kippers
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:24:57 PM »
The elders of boreme has deemed the freeport status as a dud.

So thats that then.   lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:15:05 PM »
Well, hold on, the only true downside as far as Freeports are concerned seems to be the argument that they may produce no new activity in the economy simply redistribute it geographically.

In some ways I don't know what I am. Maybe a true left-winger would say that our area or our country succeeding is only to the detriment of other areas or countries and therefore is worth nothing 

I can't stretch my credentials that far; I am bloody sick of Teesside getting its arse whupped throughout my life. Take a look at Google Earth at the swathes of derelict land where we once had these magnificent industries

Do you know?, the world still needs steel and ships and fertiliser, far more than when we were cooking with gas.

Many of these industries haven't died at all, they are now in China, India, South Korea, et al. Does that make it OK?

I am glad we have been given this opportunity to get some back, and if that's at the cost of other regions or countries then I don't give a damn. We've been kicked to hell and back for sixty years - this gives us a chance to get some proper industry back here. I am sick of us being top of any list of shittiness.

 :bc: :bc: :bc:
Robbso
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:22:08 PM »
 :like:
