Topic: Teesport gets freeport status
« on: Today at 02:22:58 PM »
woohoo
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:41:12 PM »
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:58:16 PM »
Great Job - well done Ben Houchen

 :like:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:24:46 PM »
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:54:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:48 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:54:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.

So i've read up a bit and it might be alright
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:11:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?

Duty free when you travel north of Hartlepool an south of Boro   :beer: :mido:
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:30:20 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:09:48 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:54:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.

So i've read up a bit and it might be alright

It doesn't mean you can just stroll back up from Cameltown and expect to share in our economic bounty that will surely follow.

Current guidelines are 6 months quarantine for suspected Camel pox

 :ukfist:
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:12:16 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:41:12 PM
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:15:13 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 07:12:16 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:41:12 PM
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).
Do your home work lefty
https://fullfact.org/europe/free-ports/
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:15:13 PM
Quote from: myboro on Today at 07:12:16 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:41:12 PM
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).
Do your home work lefty
https://fullfact.org/europe/free-ports/

Read your link -
WHAT WAS CLAIMED
The EU has stopped the UK from having free ports.

OUR VERDICT
Incorrect. Free ports exist within the EU. The UK had free ports until 2012. However, EU law means free ports exist in a more limited form than elsewhere in the world.

YOUR LINK FFS You are so blinded by your tribal loyalty  :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:43:26 PM »
But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:46:22 PM »
Wish a knew what yer all on about........has it got owt to do with destroying the docks again or has that ship already sailed...

Or.......is it about loadsa  Boro folk working for cherry bobs............

Ahhh fuck off anyway,if ya good for nothing,yal come t' nothin.

Who said that then........no googling.            👀    I'm watchin.............. 🍺x
                                                                            👃
                                                                            👄
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:50:52 PM »
Bob all you need to know is the lefties are rattled by something the Tories have done to help the area which never sits well with them  🤣🤣
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:43:26 PM
But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣
Your Link says there are restrictions BUT they are FreePorts so you are incorrect.
I have not been on BoreMe for years followed TM here  :alf:
Enjoy you blissful ignorance Mick, you have been groomed.

Heres a Daily Mail item that I like
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2095549/Right-wingers-intelligent-left-wingers-says-controversial-study--conservative-politics-lead-people-racist.html 
