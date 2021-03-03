Mickgaz

Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:41:12 PM » Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:24:46 PM » Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?

You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.

myboro

Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:12:16 PM »

Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).

myboro

Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:19:29 PM »

Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).

EU has Freeports so no we could already do this. It is a Tax Avoiding area which should lead to Jobs here at the expense of Jobs in other areas. Good news for Teesside but bad news for others. Just another way for Tax Avoidance for Companies to take advantage of the rules (Loopholes).

https://fullfact.org/europe/free-ports/

Do your home work lefty

Read your link -

WHAT WAS CLAIMED

The EU has stopped the UK from having free ports.



OUR VERDICT

Incorrect. Free ports exist within the EU. The UK had free ports until 2012. However, EU law means free ports exist in a more limited form than elsewhere in the world.



YOUR LINK FFS You are so blinded by your tribal loyalty

Read your link - WHAT WAS CLAIMED The EU has stopped the UK from having free ports. OUR VERDICT Incorrect. Free ports exist within the EU. The UK had free ports until 2012. However, EU law means free ports exist in a more limited form than elsewhere in the world. YOUR LINK FFS You are so blinded by your tribal loyalty

Mickgaz

Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:43:26 PM » But it also says freeports are not really freeports in the E.U because of E.U restrictions. Now go back to you mates on boreme 🤣🤣

Bob_Ender

Mickgaz

Re: Teesport gets freeport status « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:50:52 PM » Bob all you need to know is the lefties are rattled by something the Tories have done to help the area which never sits well with them 🤣🤣