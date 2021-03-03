Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 03, 2021, 06:14:25 PM
Topic: Teesport gets freeport status
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 02:22:58 PM »
woohoo
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:41:12 PM »
Fantastic and if we had stayed in the E U it would never have happened    :like: :nige:
John Theone

« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:58:16 PM »
Great Job - well done Ben Houchen

 :like:
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:24:46 PM »
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:54:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:48 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:54:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?
You can get an uninformed opinion on here or you can Google an informed opinion, your choice.

So i've read up a bit and it might be alright
Jake past
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:11:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:24:46 PM
Forgive my ignorance, what does this actually mean?

Duty free when you travel north of Hartlepool an south of Boro   :beer: :mido:
