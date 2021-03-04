Again, no evidence. Its Fine if you dont want a jab. Why try and dissuade others? There are over 20 million already who would probably disagree with your facts
Look at it from another point of view.
Who should be able to demand that you have an injection of something that you are not sure about? People have still flown around the world in the last year without a vaccination.
I'm sorry but if you think it's OK for someone to say you are not getting on a plane unless you have had this injected into you. It's crazy, where will it end? Will trains, bus and taxis fall under the same rules?
No matter if you think the vaccine is good or bad the whole idea of making it mandatory is absurd.
The sort of thing you would see in a 80s Ridley Scott film about the future.