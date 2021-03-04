Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 04, 2021, 03:34:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Texas  (Read 728 times)
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 156


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:25:09 PM
Again, no evidence. Its Fine if you dont want a jab. Why try and dissuade others? There are over 20 million already who would probably disagree with your facts

Look at it from another point of view.

Who should be able to demand that you have an injection of something that you are not sure about?   People have still flown around the world in the last year without a vaccination.

I'm sorry but if you think it's OK for someone to say you are not getting on a plane unless you have had this injected into you.  It's crazy, where will it end?   Will trains, bus and taxis fall under the same rules?  

No matter if you think the vaccine is good or bad the whole idea of making it mandatory is absurd.

The sort of thing you would see in a 80s Ridley Scott film about the future.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 418


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:52:56 PM »
Im not scared of having a vaccination, Ive had a lot worse done to me so it doesnt bother me if I get it and they give me a card as evidence that I may have to use in the future. You show a passport to enter another country anyway
I cant be arsed with conspiracy theories, youre born, you pay taxes, you die. The end.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 873


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:54:40 PM »
No one is making you get it? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 156


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:02:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:40 PM
No one is making you get it? 

But talk of restricting what you cannot do if you don't.

I never received my TB vaccination in school years ago as I was on holiday.  Nobody has ever asked me to give evidence of my TB vaccination but it's highly contagious and killed over 1.5 million people in 2018.

Nobody demands a flu vaccination record for anything or says you cannot do this because you have not had it.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 873


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:07:08 PM »
I would imagine you will still be able to travel abroad without a vaccine - rules will probably be similar to the safety measures in place currently - negative PCR test before departure / negative PCR test on return / self isolate for 10 days then provide further negative test.




The choice is entirely yours if you feel the vaccine is too risky for you  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 423

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:12:54 PM »
Nah cant see it, you will need a cert to fly
Logged
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 156


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:17:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:07:08 PM
I would imagine you will still be able to travel abroad without a vaccine - rules will probably be similar to the safety measures in place currently - negative PCR test before departure / negative PCR test on return / self isolate for 10 days then provide further negative test.




The choice is entirely yours if you feel the vaccine is too risky for you  :like:

You just want the PCR test that goes up your bum.   :alf:


My Mrs.  Lost taste, smell & felt like shit for 3 days.  PCR test negative.  Probably just the flu, oh wait that has been eradicated.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 873


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:18:43 PM »
Did she ever have any taste? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 418


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:23:01 PM »
Just got my results, negative :homer: back to work tomorrow.
Logged
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 156


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:46:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:18:43 PM
Did she ever have any taste? 

No bringing of significant others into things.  You wanna settle it outside The Cross when it opens?  It will have to be outside if they require a vaccination certificate. 
Logged
John Theone
**
Online Online

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:48:52 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:40 PM
No one is making you get it? 

But talk of restricting what you cannot do if you don't.

I never received my TB vaccination in school years ago as I was on holiday.  Nobody has ever asked me to give evidence of my TB vaccination but it's highly contagious and killed over 1.5 million people in 2018.

Nobody demands a flu vaccination record for anything or says you cannot do this because you have not had it.



Err - its not

TB is difficult to catch, and you generally need to spend many hours in close contact with a person with infectious TB to be at risk of infection. Although TB can be fatal if left untreated, it is curable for the vast majority with appropriate antibiotic treatment.

Case dismissed

 
Logged
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 156


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:03:50 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 02:48:52 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:40 PM
No one is making you get it? 

But talk of restricting what you cannot do if you don't.

I never received my TB vaccination in school years ago as I was on holiday.  Nobody has ever asked me to give evidence of my TB vaccination but it's highly contagious and killed over 1.5 million people in 2018.

Nobody demands a flu vaccination record for anything or says you cannot do this because you have not had it.



Err - its not

TB is difficult to catch, and you generally need to spend many hours in close contact with a person with infectious TB to be at risk of infection. Although TB can be fatal if left untreated, it is curable for the vast majority with appropriate antibiotic treatment.

Case dismissed

 

Covid-19 if left untreated 99.9% chance of survival.
Logged
John Theone
**
Online Online

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:12:59 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 03:03:50 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 02:48:52 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:40 PM
No one is making you get it? 

But talk of restricting what you cannot do if you don't.

I never received my TB vaccination in school years ago as I was on holiday.  Nobody has ever asked me to give evidence of my TB vaccination but it's highly contagious and killed over 1.5 million people in 2018.

Nobody demands a flu vaccination record for anything or says you cannot do this because you have not had it.



Err - its not

TB is difficult to catch, and you generally need to spend many hours in close contact with a person with infectious TB to be at risk of infection. Although TB can be fatal if left untreated, it is curable for the vast majority with appropriate antibiotic treatment.

Case dismissed

 

Covid-19 if left untreated 99.9% chance of survival.

Selfish cunt

 :unlike:
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 