Re: Texas « Reply #50 on: Today at 01:45:17 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:25:09 PM Again, no evidence. Its Fine if you dont want a jab. Why try and dissuade others? There are over 20 million already who would probably disagree with your facts



Look at it from another point of view.



Who should be able to demand that you have an injection of something that you are not sure about? People have still flown around the world in the last year without a vaccination.



I'm sorry but if you think it's OK for someone to say you are not getting on a plane unless you have had this injected into you. It's crazy, where will it end? Will trains, bus and taxis fall under the same rules?



No matter if you think the vaccine is good or bad the whole idea of making it mandatory is absurd.



The sort of thing you would see in a 80s Ridley Scott film about the future.







Re: Texas « Reply #51 on: Today at 01:52:56 PM »

I cant be arsed with conspiracy theories, youre born, you pay taxes, you die. The end. Im not scared of having a vaccination, Ive had a lot worse done to me so it doesnt bother me if I get it and they give me a card as evidence that I may have to use in the future. You show a passport to enter another country anyway

Re: Texas « Reply #52 on: Today at 01:54:40 PM » No one is making you get it?

Re: Texas « Reply #53 on: Today at 02:02:00 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:40 PM

No one is making you get it?

But talk of restricting what you cannot do if you don't.



I never received my TB vaccination in school years ago as I was on holiday. Nobody has ever asked me to give evidence of my TB vaccination but it's highly contagious and killed over 1.5 million people in 2018.



Nobody demands a flu vaccination record for anything or says you cannot do this because you have not had it.



Re: Texas « Reply #54 on: Today at 02:07:08 PM »









The choice is entirely yours if you feel the vaccine is too risky for you I would imagine you will still be able to travel abroad without a vaccine - rules will probably be similar to the safety measures in place currently - negative PCR test before departure / negative PCR test on return / self isolate for 10 days then provide further negative test. The choice is entirely yours if you feel the vaccine is too risky for you

Re: Texas « Reply #55 on: Today at 02:12:54 PM » Nah cant see it, you will need a cert to fly

Re: Texas « Reply #56 on: Today at 02:17:20 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:07:08 PM









The choice is entirely yours if you feel the vaccine is too risky for you

I would imagine you will still be able to travel abroad without a vaccine - rules will probably be similar to the safety measures in place currently - negative PCR test before departure / negative PCR test on return / self isolate for 10 days then provide further negative test.The choice is entirely yours if you feel the vaccine is too risky for you

You just want the PCR test that goes up your bum.





Re: Texas « Reply #57 on: Today at 02:18:43 PM » Did she ever have any taste?

Re: Texas « Reply #58 on: Today at 02:23:01 PM » back to work tomorrow. Just got my results, negative

Re: Texas « Reply #59 on: Today at 02:46:50 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:18:43 PM

Did she ever have any taste?

Re: Texas « Reply #60 on: Today at 02:48:52 PM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:02:00 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:40 PM

No one is making you get it?

But talk of restricting what you cannot do if you don't.



I never received my TB vaccination in school years ago as I was on holiday. Nobody has ever asked me to give evidence of my TB vaccination but it's highly contagious and killed over 1.5 million people in 2018.



Nobody demands a flu vaccination record for anything or says you cannot do this because you have not had it.





Err - its not



TB is difficult to catch, and you generally need to spend many hours in close contact with a person with infectious TB to be at risk of infection. Although TB can be fatal if left untreated, it is curable for the vast majority with appropriate antibiotic treatment.



Case dismissed



Err - its not TB is difficult to catch, and you generally need to spend many hours in close contact with a person with infectious TB to be at risk of infection. Although TB can be fatal if left untreated, it is curable for the vast majority with appropriate antibiotic treatment. Case dismissed